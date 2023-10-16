CONCERT NJP – IMMANUEL WILKINS QUARTET – CÉLINE BONACINA 10 rue Baron Louis Nancy, 16 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet :

Repéré aux côtés de Solange, Wynton Marsalis, Gerald Clayton, Billy Valentine , Aaron Parks, Gretchen Parlato et Joel Ross, Immanuel Wilkins s’est imposé comme l’étoile montante du saxophone jazz à l’international. A tout juste 24 ans, ce brillant altiste a une carrière prometteuse et deux excellents albums au compteur : « Omega », nommé meilleur disque jazz en 2020 par le New York Times, et « The 7th Hand », sorti chez Blue Note, un second album particulièrement ambitieux qu’il viendra présenter en quartet à NJP !

Céline Bonacina :

Céline Bonacina est une saxophoniste barython spectaculaire et généreuse qui s’est affirmée au fil de ses 5 albums en leader comme une des musiciennes les plus captivantes de la scène jazz française ! Après un séjour fondateur sur l’Ile de la Réunion, elle a inventé, autour de son saxophone baryton, un univers multicolore, jazz créole, qui invite à la danse.

Après deux albums sur le label ACT réalisés en connivence avec le guitariste Nguyên Lê, dans une veine groove et électrique, elle présentait en 2016 un nouveau quartet acoustique, résolument jazz, mais toujours original, entourée de musiciens de renommée internationale (dont Gwilym Simcock, devenu depuis le pianiste de Pat Metheny), et soutenue par le label Cristal Records.

Trois ans après (2019) c’est un nouveau groupe qui voit le jour, le dénommé Fly Fly avec Chris Jennings (contrebasse – habitué de la Manufacture de NJP quasi chaque année !) et Jean-Luc di Fraya (batterie et chant).

Nominée aux Victoires du Jazz en 2012, Talent Jazz Adami en 2013, Lauréate du Tremplin Rezzo Jazz à Vienne, Céline Bonacina fait partie des valeurs sûres de la scène jazz et à même été nommée Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres par la Ministre de la Culture en 2021 !

Avec son nouvel album JUMP!, elle nous fait découvrir une nouvelle facette de son univers musical, encore plus groove, plus funk. Son projet, influencé par l’Amérique des 80’s et 90’s, s’inspire aussi de sa jeunesse musicale. Ce n’est pas un tribute ou revival album… mais une évocation, un penchant amoureux ! Entourée de ces trois musiciens de haut-vol, elle partagera sur scène sa vision ensorcelante de la musique : haute en couleur, énergique et toujours malicieuse.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-10-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-16 . EUR.

10 rue Baron Louis

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Immanuel Wilkins Quartet :

Spotted alongside Solange, Wynton Marsalis, Gerald Clayton, Billy Valentine , Aaron Parks, Gretchen Parlato and Joel Ross, Immanuel Wilkins has established himself as a rising star on the international jazz saxophone scene. At just 24, this brilliant alto player has a promising career ahead of him, and two excellent albums to his credit: « Omega », named best jazz album of 2020 by the New York Times, and « The 7th Hand », released by Blue Note, a particularly ambitious second album that he will be presenting in quartet at NJP!

Céline Bonacina:

Céline Bonacina is a spectacular and generous barython saxophonist who, over the course of 5 albums as a leader, has established herself as one of the most captivating musicians on the French jazz scene! After a seminal stay on Reunion Island, she invented, around her baritone saxophone, a multicolored universe of Creole jazz that invites you to dance.

After two albums on the ACT label, produced in collaboration with guitarist Nguyên Lê, in a groove and electric vein, in 2016 she presented a new acoustic quartet, resolutely jazz, but still original, surrounded by internationally renowned musicians (including Gwilym Simcock, who has since become Pat Metheny’s pianist), and supported by the Cristal Records label.

Three years later (2019), a new group is born, Fly Fly, with Chris Jennings (double bass? a regular at the Manufacture de NJP almost every year!) and Jean-Luc di Fraya (drums and vocals).

Nominated for a Victoires du Jazz award in 2012, Talent Jazz Adami in 2013, winner of the Tremplin Rezzo Jazz à Vienne, Céline Bonacina is one of the jazz scene’s best-known names, and has even been named Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture in 2021!

With her new album JUMP! she reveals an even groovier, funkier side to her musical universe. Her project, influenced by the America of the 80?s and 90?s, is also inspired by her musical youth. It’s not a tribute or revival album? but an evocation, a love affair! Surrounded by these three top-flight musicians, she will share her bewitching vision of music on stage: colorful, energetic and always mischievous.

Cuarteto de Immanuel Wilkins :

Visto junto a Solange, Wynton Marsalis, Gerald Clayton, Billy Valentine , Aaron Parks, Gretchen Parlato y Joel Ross, Immanuel Wilkins se ha consolidado como una estrella emergente en la escena internacional del saxofón jazz. ¡Con sólo 24 años, este brillante contralto tiene una prometedora carrera por delante y dos excelentes álbumes a sus espaldas: « Omega », nombrado mejor álbum de jazz de 2020 por el New York Times, y « The 7th Hand », publicado por Blue Note, un segundo álbum particularmente ambicioso que presentará en cuarteto en el NJP!

Céline Bonacina:

Céline Bonacina es una espectacular y generosa saxofonista barítono que, a lo largo de 5 álbumes como líder, se ha consolidado como una de las músicas más cautivadoras de la escena jazzística francesa Tras una estancia seminal en la isla de la Reunión, inventó en torno a su saxofón barítono un universo de jazz criollo multicolor que invita a bailar.

Tras dos álbumes en el sello ACT, producidos en colaboración con el guitarrista Nguyên Lê, en una onda groove y eléctrica, en 2016 presentó un nuevo cuarteto acústico, decididamente jazzístico, pero siempre original, rodeado de músicos de renombre internacional (entre ellos Gwilym Simcock, convertido desde entonces en pianista de Pat Metheny), y apoyado por el sello Cristal Records.

Tres años más tarde (2019), nace un nuevo grupo, Fly Fly, con Chris Jennings (contrabajo – ¡un habitual de la Manufacture de NJP casi todos los años!) y Jean-Luc di Fraya (batería y voz).

Nominada a un premio Victoire du Jazz en 2012, Talent Jazz Adami en 2013 y ganadora del Tremplin Rezzo Jazz à Vienne, Céline Bonacina es uno de los grandes nombres de la escena del jazz, ¡e incluso ha sido nombrada Caballero de las Artes y las Letras por el Ministro de Cultura francés en 2021!

Con su nuevo álbum JUMP! revela un lado aún más groovy y funky de su universo musical. Su proyecto, influenciado por la América de los años 80 y 90, se inspira también en su juventud musical. No se trata de un álbum de homenaje ni de un revival… sino de una evocación, ¡de un flechazo! Rodeada de sus tres músicos de lujo, compartirá en el escenario su hechizante visión de la música: colorista, enérgica y siempre traviesa.

Immanuel Wilkins Quartett :

Entdeckt an der Seite von Solange, Wynton Marsalis, Gerald Clayton, Billy Valentine , Aaron Parks, Gretchen Parlato und Joel Ross, hat sich Immanuel Wilkins als der international aufsteigende Stern des Jazz-Saxophons etabliert. Mit gerade einmal 24 Jahren hat dieser brillante Altist eine vielversprechende Karriere und zwei hervorragende Alben vorzuweisen: « Omega », von der New York Times zur besten Jazzplatte 2020 gekürt, und « The 7th Hand », erschienen bei Blue Note, ein zweites, besonders ambitioniertes Album, das er bei NJP als Quartett vorstellen wird!

Céline Bonacina:

Céline Bonacina ist eine spektakuläre und großzügige Barython-Saxophonistin, die sich im Laufe ihrer fünf Alben als Leaderin als eine der fesselndsten Musikerinnen der französischen Jazzszene etabliert hat! Nach einem Gründungsaufenthalt auf der Insel Réunion hat sie rund um ihr Baritonsaxophon ein vielfarbiges Universum erfunden, kreolischen Jazz, der zum Tanzen einlädt.

Nach zwei Alben auf dem Label ACT, die sie in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Gitarristen Nguyên Lê in einer groovenden und elektrischen Richtung realisierte, stellte sie 2016 ein neues akustisches Quartett vor, das entschieden jazzig, aber immer originell ist, umgeben von international renommierten Musikern (darunter Gwilym Simcock, der seither der Pianist von Pat Metheny geworden ist) und unterstützt vom Label Cristal Records.

Drei Jahre später (2019) entsteht eine neue Band, die sogenannte Fly Fly mit Chris Jennings (Kontrabass ? Stammgast in der Manufaktur von NJP fast jedes Jahr!) und Jean-Luc di Fraya (Schlagzeug und Gesang).

Céline Bonacina wurde 2012 für die Victoires du Jazz nominiert, war 2013 Talent Jazz Adami und gewann das Tremplin Rezzo Jazz à Vienne. Sie gehört zu den festen Größen der Jazzszene und wurde von der französischen Kulturministerin 2021 sogar zum Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres ernannt!

Mit ihrem neuen Album JUMP! zeigt sie uns eine neue Facette ihres musikalischen Universums, das noch grooviger und funkiger ist. Ihr Projekt, das vom Amerika der 80er und 90er Jahre beeinflusst ist, ist auch von ihrer musikalischen Jugend inspiriert. Es ist kein Tribute- oder Revival-Album, sondern eine Erinnerung an eine Liebesbeziehung! Umgeben von drei hochkarätigen Musikern wird sie auf der Bühne ihre bezaubernde Vision von Musik teilen: farbenfroh, energiegeladen und immer schelmisch.

