Exposition – Loïc MAZALREY 10 Rue Arago Périgueux, 13 novembre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition :

Loïc MAZALREY – Photographe

Vernissage mardi 14 octobre à 18h30

Rencontre-échange mercredi 22 octobre à 18h30

Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.

2023-11-13 fin : 2023-11-25 18:30:00. EUR.

10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition :

Loïc MAZALREY – Photographer

Opening Tuesday, October 14, 6:30 pm

Rencontre-échange Wednesday, October 22 at 6:30 pm

Open Monday to Saturday, 2 pm to 6:30 pm

La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición :

Loïc MAZALREY – Fotógrafo

Inauguración martes 14 de octubre a las 18:30

Rencontre-échange Miércoles 22 de octubre a las 18h30

Abierto de lunes a sábado, de 14.00 a 18.30 h

Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung :

Loïc MAZALREY – Fotograf

Vernissage Dienstag, 14. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr

Austauschtreffen Mittwoch, 22. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr

Geöffnet von Montag bis Samstag von 14h bis 18h30

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Communal de Périgueux