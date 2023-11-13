- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition – Loïc MAZALREY 10 Rue Arago Périgueux
Périgueux,Dordogne
La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition :
Loïc MAZALREY – Photographe
Vernissage mardi 14 octobre à 18h30
Rencontre-échange mercredi 22 octobre à 18h30
Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.
2023-11-13 fin : 2023-11-25 18:30:00. EUR.
10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition :
Loïc MAZALREY – Photographer
Opening Tuesday, October 14, 6:30 pm
Rencontre-échange Wednesday, October 22 at 6:30 pm
Open Monday to Saturday, 2 pm to 6:30 pm
La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición :
Loïc MAZALREY – Fotógrafo
Inauguración martes 14 de octubre a las 18:30
Rencontre-échange Miércoles 22 de octubre a las 18h30
Abierto de lunes a sábado, de 14.00 a 18.30 h
Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung :
Loïc MAZALREY – Fotograf
Vernissage Dienstag, 14. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr
Austauschtreffen Mittwoch, 22. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr
Geöffnet von Montag bis Samstag von 14h bis 18h30
Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Communal de Périgueux