Exposition – Alan Cat 10 Rue Arago Périgueux, 23 octobre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition :

Alan Cat – Photographe

Vernissage mardi 24 octobre à 18h30

Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-11-04 18:30:00. EUR.

10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition :

Alan Cat – Photographer

Opening Tuesday, October 24, 6:30 pm

Open Monday to Saturday, 2pm to 6:30pm

La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición :

Alan Cat – Fotógrafo

Inauguración el martes 24 de octubre a las 18h30

Abierto de lunes a sábado de 14:00 a 18:30

Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung :

Alan Cat – Fotograf

Vernissage Dienstag, 24. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr

Geöffnet von Montag bis Samstag von 14h bis 18h30

