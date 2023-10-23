Exposition – Alan Cat 10 Rue Arago Périgueux
Exposition – Alan Cat 10 Rue Arago Périgueux, 23 octobre 2023, Périgueux.
Périgueux,Dordogne
La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition :
Alan Cat – Photographe
Vernissage mardi 24 octobre à 18h30
Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.
2023-10-23 fin : 2023-11-04 18:30:00. EUR.
10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition :
Alan Cat – Photographer
Opening Tuesday, October 24, 6:30 pm
Open Monday to Saturday, 2pm to 6:30pm
La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición :
Alan Cat – Fotógrafo
Inauguración el martes 24 de octubre a las 18h30
Abierto de lunes a sábado de 14:00 a 18:30
Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung :
Alan Cat – Fotograf
Vernissage Dienstag, 24. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr
Geöffnet von Montag bis Samstag von 14h bis 18h30
Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT Communal de Périgueux