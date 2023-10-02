- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition – Déborah Bettan et Julian El Kaoussi 10 Rue Arago Périgueux, 2 octobre 2023, Périgueux.
La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition :
Déborah Bettan – Artiste Peintre
Julian El Kaoussi – Sculpteur
Vernissage mardi 3 octobre à 18h30
Rencontre-échange mercredi 11 octobre à 18h30
Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.
2023-10-02 fin : 2023-10-14 18:30:00. EUR.
10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition :
Déborah Bettan – Painter
Julian El Kaoussi – Sculptor
Opening Tuesday, October 3, 6:30 pm
Rencontre-échange Wednesday, October 11 at 6:30 pm
Open Monday to Saturday, 2 pm to 6:30 pm
La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición :
Déborah Bettan – Pintora
Julian El Kaoussi – Escultor
Inauguración el martes 3 de octubre a las 18h30
Rencontre-échange miércoles 11 de octubre a las 18.30 h
Abierto de lunes a sábado, de 14.00 a 18.30 h
Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung :
Déborah Bettan – Malerin
Julian El Kaoussi – Bildhauerin
Vernissage Dienstag, 3. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr
Austauschtreffen Mittwoch, 11. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr
Geöffnet von Montag bis Samstag von 14h bis 18h30
