Exposition – Déborah Bettan et Julian El Kaoussi
10 Rue Arago
Périgueux

Périgueux Exposition – Déborah Bettan et Julian El Kaoussi 10 Rue Arago Périgueux, 2 octobre 2023, Périgueux. Périgueux,Dordogne La Galerie L’app’Art vous invite à son exposition : Déborah Bettan – Artiste Peintre

Julian El Kaoussi – Sculpteur Vernissage mardi 3 octobre à 18h30

Rencontre-échange mercredi 11 octobre à 18h30 Ouvert du lundi au samedi de 14h à 18h30.

2023-10-02 fin : 2023-10-14 18:30:00. EUR.

10 Rue Arago Galerie L’App’Art

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Galerie L?app?Art invites you to its exhibition : Déborah Bettan – Painter

Julian El Kaoussi – Sculptor Opening Tuesday, October 3, 6:30 pm

Rencontre-échange Wednesday, October 11 at 6:30 pm Open Monday to Saturday, 2 pm to 6:30 pm La Galerie L’app?Art le invita a su exposición : Déborah Bettan – Pintora

Julian El Kaoussi – Escultor Inauguración el martes 3 de octubre a las 18h30

Rencontre-échange miércoles 11 de octubre a las 18.30 h Abierto de lunes a sábado, de 14.00 a 18.30 h Die Galerie L?app?Art lädt Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung : Déborah Bettan – Malerin

Julian El Kaoussi – Bildhauerin Vernissage Dienstag, 3. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr

