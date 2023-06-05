Festival Ôrizon : SEGOLÈNE RAGU 10 Rue Arago, 5 juin 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Du 5 au 24 Juin

Ségolène Ragu est une photojournaliste franco-libanaise

et s’intéresse principalement aux sujets de société et aux

conséquences de la guerre civile au Liban. Elle est membre du

collectif Sillages.

Le Sémiramis

Depuis 2019, la crise s’aggrave au Liban, pas de manière

spectaculaire, mais comme un lent poison, sans que personne

ne puisse en prédire la fin. À l’image de la capitale, l’immeuble

emblématique Sémiramis tombe en ruine et raconte la crise.

Dans les années 1960, le bâtiment accueillait dans des

appartements meublés pour de riches touristes venus du Golfe.

Aujourd’hui, les propriétaires ne veulent plus l’entretenir et les

occupants de l’immeuble Sémiramis sont menacés d’expulsion.

Accès libre ◆ Ouvert tous les jours de 14h30 à 18h30, sauf dimanches

et jours fériés.

Lieu : Galerie L’app’Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux

Informations : 06 09 81 33 25.

2023-06-05 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 18:30:00. EUR.

10 Rue Arago

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From June 5th to 24th

Ségolène Ragu is a French-Lebanese photojournalist

and is mainly interested in social issues and the consequences of the

the consequences of the civil war in Lebanon. She is a member of

collective Sillages.

The Semiramis

Since 2019, the crisis worsens in Lebanon, not in a spectacular way, but like a

spectacularly, but like a slow poison, without anyone being able to

no one can predict the end. Like the capital, the emblematic building

sémiramis building is falling into ruin and tells the story of the crisis.

In the 1960s, the building was home to furnished apartments for

furnished apartments for rich tourists from the Gulf.

Today, the owners do not want to maintain it any more and the

today, the owners do not want to maintain it any more and the occupants of the building Sémiramis are threatened of eviction.

Free access ? Open every day from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm, except Sundays

and holidays.

Place : Gallery L?app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux

Information : 06 09 81 33 25

Del 5 al 24 de junio

Ségolène Ragu es una fotoperiodista franco-libanesa

y se interesa sobre todo por las cuestiones sociales y las consecuencias de

consecuencias de la guerra civil en el Líbano. Es miembro del

colectivo Sillages.

Las Semiramis

Desde 2019, la crisis se ha ido agravando en el Líbano, no de forma espectacular

espectacularmente, sino como un veneno lento, sin que nadie pueda

nadie puede predecir el final. Al igual que la capital, el emblemático

edificio está cayendo en ruinas y habla de la crisis.

En los años 60, el edificio albergaba apartamentos amueblados para ricos

pisos amueblados para turistas ricos del Golfo.

Hoy, los propietarios ya no quieren mantenerlo y el

hoy, los propietarios ya no quieren mantenerlo y los ocupantes del edificio Semiramis están amenazados de desahucio.

Acceso libre ? Abierto todos los días de 14:30 a 18:30, excepto domingos

domingos y festivos.

Localización : Galería L’app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux

Información: 06 09 81 33 25

Vom 5. bis 24. Juni

Ségolène Ragu ist eine französisch-libanesische Fotojournalistin

und interessiert sich vor allem für gesellschaftliche Themen und die

folgen des Bürgerkriegs im Libanon. Sie ist Mitglied des

kollektivs Sillages.

Das Semiramis

Seit 2019 verschärft sich die Krise im Libanon, nicht auf dramatische Weise

spektakulär, sondern wie ein langsames Gift, ohne dass jemand

niemand das Ende vorhersagen kann. Wie die Hauptstadt ist auch das Gebäude

das symbolträchtige Semiramis verfällt und erzählt von der Krise.

In den 1960er Jahren beherbergte das Gebäude in seinen

möblierte Wohnungen für reiche Touristen aus den Golfstaaten.

Heute sind die Eigentümer nicht mehr bereit, es zu unterhalten, und die Bewohner des

die Bewohner des Semiramis-Gebäudes sind von der Zwangsräumung bedroht.

Freier Zugang ? Täglich von 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr geöffnet, außer sonntags

und an Feiertagen.

Ort: Galerie L?app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux

Informationen: 06 09 81 33 25

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT de Périgueux