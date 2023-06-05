Festival Ôrizon : SEGOLÈNE RAGU 10 Rue Arago Périgueux
Périgueux,Dordogne
Du 5 au 24 Juin
Ségolène Ragu est une photojournaliste franco-libanaise
et s’intéresse principalement aux sujets de société et aux
conséquences de la guerre civile au Liban. Elle est membre du
collectif Sillages.
Le Sémiramis
Depuis 2019, la crise s’aggrave au Liban, pas de manière
spectaculaire, mais comme un lent poison, sans que personne
ne puisse en prédire la fin. À l’image de la capitale, l’immeuble
emblématique Sémiramis tombe en ruine et raconte la crise.
Dans les années 1960, le bâtiment accueillait dans des
appartements meublés pour de riches touristes venus du Golfe.
Aujourd’hui, les propriétaires ne veulent plus l’entretenir et les
occupants de l’immeuble Sémiramis sont menacés d’expulsion.
Accès libre ◆ Ouvert tous les jours de 14h30 à 18h30, sauf dimanches
et jours fériés.
Lieu : Galerie L’app’Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux
Informations : 06 09 81 33 25.
10 Rue Arago
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
From June 5th to 24th
Ségolène Ragu is a French-Lebanese photojournalist
and is mainly interested in social issues and the consequences of the
the consequences of the civil war in Lebanon. She is a member of
collective Sillages.
The Semiramis
Since 2019, the crisis worsens in Lebanon, not in a spectacular way, but like a
spectacularly, but like a slow poison, without anyone being able to
no one can predict the end. Like the capital, the emblematic building
sémiramis building is falling into ruin and tells the story of the crisis.
In the 1960s, the building was home to furnished apartments for
furnished apartments for rich tourists from the Gulf.
Today, the owners do not want to maintain it any more and the
today, the owners do not want to maintain it any more and the occupants of the building Sémiramis are threatened of eviction.
Free access ? Open every day from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm, except Sundays
and holidays.
Place : Gallery L?app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux
Information : 06 09 81 33 25
Del 5 al 24 de junio
Ségolène Ragu es una fotoperiodista franco-libanesa
y se interesa sobre todo por las cuestiones sociales y las consecuencias de
consecuencias de la guerra civil en el Líbano. Es miembro del
colectivo Sillages.
Las Semiramis
Desde 2019, la crisis se ha ido agravando en el Líbano, no de forma espectacular
espectacularmente, sino como un veneno lento, sin que nadie pueda
nadie puede predecir el final. Al igual que la capital, el emblemático
edificio está cayendo en ruinas y habla de la crisis.
En los años 60, el edificio albergaba apartamentos amueblados para ricos
pisos amueblados para turistas ricos del Golfo.
Hoy, los propietarios ya no quieren mantenerlo y el
hoy, los propietarios ya no quieren mantenerlo y los ocupantes del edificio Semiramis están amenazados de desahucio.
Acceso libre ? Abierto todos los días de 14:30 a 18:30, excepto domingos
domingos y festivos.
Localización : Galería L’app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux
Información: 06 09 81 33 25
Vom 5. bis 24. Juni
Ségolène Ragu ist eine französisch-libanesische Fotojournalistin
und interessiert sich vor allem für gesellschaftliche Themen und die
folgen des Bürgerkriegs im Libanon. Sie ist Mitglied des
kollektivs Sillages.
Das Semiramis
Seit 2019 verschärft sich die Krise im Libanon, nicht auf dramatische Weise
spektakulär, sondern wie ein langsames Gift, ohne dass jemand
niemand das Ende vorhersagen kann. Wie die Hauptstadt ist auch das Gebäude
das symbolträchtige Semiramis verfällt und erzählt von der Krise.
In den 1960er Jahren beherbergte das Gebäude in seinen
möblierte Wohnungen für reiche Touristen aus den Golfstaaten.
Heute sind die Eigentümer nicht mehr bereit, es zu unterhalten, und die Bewohner des
die Bewohner des Semiramis-Gebäudes sind von der Zwangsräumung bedroht.
Freier Zugang ? Täglich von 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr geöffnet, außer sonntags
und an Feiertagen.
Ort: Galerie L?app?Art, 10 rue Arago, Périgueux
Informationen: 06 09 81 33 25
