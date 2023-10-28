Halloween Party 10 Rte de Font-Noble Biozat, 28 octobre 2023, Biozat.

Biozat,Allier

Le théâtre des enfants vous invite à son Halloween Party au château de Fontnoble à Biozat..

2023-10-28 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 17:00:00. .

10 Rte de Font-Noble Château de Fontnoble

Biozat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The children’s theater invites you to its Halloween Party at the Château de Fontnoble in Biozat.

El teatro infantil te invita a su Fiesta de Halloween en el Château de Fontnoble de Biozat.

Das Kindertheater lädt Sie zu seiner Halloween-Party im Schloss Fontnoble in Biozat ein.

