Concert Joël Sarakula 10 route du Canton Eynesse, 15 novembre 2023, Eynesse.

Eynesse,Gironde

Concert de Soul Pop Joël Sarakula.

Le chanteur et pianiste australien Joel Sarakula accompagné de ses musiciens s’arrête pour un concert unique dans la région! Son mélange de soul et de pop vous enchantera. Avec Joel Stevie Wonder et les meilleurs pianistes de soul des années 70 ne sont jamais loin.

Réservez vite!

Durée environ : 80 mn.

Ecoutez l’artiste : Chaine Youtube @joelsarakula

Buvette et petite restauration sur place.

Spectacle tout public..

2023-11-15

10 route du Canton Salle des fêtes

Eynesse 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Joel Sarakula Soul Pop Concert.

Australian singer and pianist Joel Sarakula and his musicians stop off for a unique concert in the region! His blend of soul and pop will enchant you. With Joel, Stevie Wonder and the best soul pianists of the 70s are never far away.

Reserve now!

Approx. duration: 80 min.

Listen to the artist: Youtube channel @joelsarakula

Refreshments and snacks on site.

Show open to all.

Concierto Soul Pop de Joel Sarakula.

El cantante y pianista australiano Joel Sarakula y sus músicos ofrecen un concierto único en la región Su mezcla de soul y pop le encantará. Con Joel, Stevie Wonder y los mejores pianistas de soul de los años 70 nunca están lejos.

¡Reserve ya!

Duración aproximada: 80 min.

Escuche al artista: canal Youtube @joelsarakula

Refrescos y aperitivos in situ.

Espectáculo abierto a todos.

Soul-Pop-Konzert von Joel Sarakula.

Der australische Sänger und Pianist Joel Sarakula kommt mit seinen Musikern für ein einzigartiges Konzert in der Region vorbei! Seine Mischung aus Soul und Pop wird Sie begeistern. Mit Joel sind Stevie Wonder und die besten Soul-Pianisten der 70er Jahre nie weit entfernt.

Buchen Sie schnell!

Dauer ca.: 80 Minuten.

Hören Sie den Künstler: Youtube-Kanal @joelsarakula

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Aufführung für alle Zuschauer.

