Le Fascinant Week-end « Accords Parfaits ! » au restaurant « Le Bistrot du Marché » 10 Place Jeanne d’Arc Chinon, 20 octobre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Soirée menu unique et ludique avec animation autour du vin. Accord mets et vins..

Vendredi 2023-10-20 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20 . 30 EUR.

10 Place Jeanne d’Arc

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A unique, fun evening menu with wine-themed entertainment. Food and wine pairing.

Un menú nocturno único y divertido con entretenimiento en torno al vino. Maridaje de comida y vino.

Einzigartiger und unterhaltsamer Menüabend mit Animation rund um den Wein. Abstimmung von Speisen und Weinen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme