LE QUIZ III 10 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas, 18 novembre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

En famille ou entre amis venez vous défier avec ce Quiz interactif ! Fous rires et bonne humeur sont totalement garantis..

2023-11-18 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 22:30:00. EUR.

10 Place Frédéric Mistral

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



THE QUIZ is back and tickets are now on sale! Quiz masters Steve and Marvyn will once again challenge you with this fun and interactive quiz! Teams of 6* will be challenged with rounds on movies, theater, food and beverages, current affairs and more. Great prizes to be won.

THE QUIZ ha vuelto y las entradas ya están a la venta Los maestros del concurso Steve y Marvyn volverán a desafiarte con este concurso divertido e interactivo Equipos de 6* se pondrán a prueba con rondas sobre cine, teatro, comida y bebida, temas de actualidad y mucho más. Podrás ganar fantásticos premios.

DAS QUIZ kommt zurück und die Tickets sind jetzt im Verkauf! Die Quizmaster Steve und Marvyn werden Sie wieder mit diesem lustigen und interaktiven Quiz herausfordern! Teams von 6* werden mit Runden zu den Themen Kino, Theater, Essen und Trinken, Tagesgeschäft usw. auf die Probe gestellt. Es gibt tolle Preise zu gewinnen.

