Théâtre » La cerise sur le gâteux » d’Antoine BEAUVILLE avec les comédiens : Angélique MARCAIS, Antoine BEAUVILLE et Xavier GUIBERT.

Ferdinand Coulon est l’héritier d’une fabrique centenaire de bouchons. Ce matin-là, Philomène, sa fille, insouciante et candide, prépare activement son 25e anniversaire… Ce matin- là , Arnaud Lardon, l’assistant de direction toujours un peu terrorisé par la vie, va être obligé d’annoncer une cascade de mauvaises, de très mauvaises nouvelles à son patron !

Complots, conspirations ou coïncidences ? En tous cas, ce matin-là, c’est clair : Ferdinand Coulon va devoir pulvériser un siècle de bourgeoisie bien enracinée … Et quand sa fille chérie prise de fulgurances s’en mêle, cette fois c’est vraiment clair, c’est pas le pompon, c’est la CERISE !

Theater » La cerise sur le gâteux » by Antoine BEAUVILLE with the actors : Angélique MARCAIS, Antoine BEAUVILLE and Xavier GUIBERT.

Ferdinand Coulon is heir to a century-old cork factory. That morning, Philomène, his carefree and candid daughter, was busy preparing for her 25th birthday? That morning, Arnaud Lardon, the executive assistant still a little terrorized by life, will be forced to deliver a cascade of bad, very bad news to his boss!

Plots, conspiracies or coincidences? In any case, that morning, it was clear: Ferdinand Coulon was going to have to pulverize a century of entrenched bourgeoisie? And when his darling daughter gets involved, it’s clear that this time, it’s not the end of the world, it’s the CHERRY!

By reservation: 06 82 72 37 35.

Teatro » La cerise sur le gâteux » de Antoine BEAUVILLE con los actores : Angélique MARCAIS, Antoine BEAUVILLE y Xavier GUIBERT.

Ferdinand Coulon es el heredero de una centenaria fábrica de corcho. Esa mañana, Philomène, su despreocupada y cándida hija, está ocupada preparando su 25 cumpleaños.. Esa mañana, Arnaud Lardon, el asistente ejecutivo que todavía tiene un poco de miedo a la vida, se ve obligado a dar una cascada de malas, ¡muy malas noticias a su jefe!

¿Tramas, conspiraciones o coincidencias? En cualquier caso, aquella mañana estaba claro: Ferdinand Coulon iba a tener que hacer añicos un siglo de arraigada burguesía? Y cuando su querida hija se ve involucrada, esta vez está todo demasiado claro: ¡no es el fin del mundo, es la CEREZA!

Reserva previa en el 06 82 72 37 35.

Theater « La cerise sur le gâteux » von Antoine BEAUVILLE mit den Darstellern : Angélique MARCAIS, Antoine BEAUVILLE und Xavier GUIBERT.

Ferdinand Coulon ist der Erbe einer hundertjährigen Korkenfabrik. An diesem Morgen bereitet seine Tochter Philomène, eine unbekümmerte und kindliche Frau, aktiv ihren 25 An diesem Morgen muss Arnaud Lardon, der Assistent der Geschäftsleitung, der immer ein wenig Angst vor dem Leben hat, seinem Chef eine Kaskade von schlechten, sehr schlechten Nachrichten überbringen

Komplotte, Verschwörungen oder Zufälle? Auf jeden Fall ist an diesem Morgen klar: Ferdinand Coulon muss ein Jahrhundert der tief verwurzelten Bourgeoisie zerschlagen? Und als sich auch noch seine geliebte Tochter einmischt, ist es klar: Das ist nicht der Bommel, das ist die KIRSCHE!

Reservierung erforderlich unter 06 82 72 37 35.

