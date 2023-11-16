Comédie : « On aurait dû rester couchés! » de Naho 10 Place des Combattants Carcans, 16 novembre 2023, Carcans.

Carcans,Gironde

Théâtre « On aurait dû rester couchés! » de Naho avec Laurence Ruatti et Fabien Cecchini au Café-Théâtre de Carcans.

Synopsis : Nadège et Louis avaient tout prévu pour leur escapade en amoureux, les enfants chez les ex, réservation dans un hôtel cinq étoiles, passeports en poche, billets d’avion enregistrés, mais c’était sans compter sur l’invitée surprise Sandrine Barjaques. Dans cette joyeuse pagaille, on ne s’ennuie jamais. Il faut juste accepter l’imprévu et se dire que, finalement, c’est peut-être ça, la vraie vie : un joyeux bordel au rythme endiablé ! même si parfois on se dit on aurait dû rester couchés !

Sur réservation au 06 82 72 37 35..

2023-11-16 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

10 Place des Combattants Café Théâtre de Carcans

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Theater « On aurait dû rester couchés! » by Naho with Laurence Ruatti and Fabien Cecchini at the Café-Théâtre de Carcans.

Synopsis: Nadège and Louis had everything planned for their romantic getaway: kids at the exes?, reservation in a five-star hotel, passports in pocket, plane tickets registered, but they didn?t count on the surprise guest Sandrine Barjaques. There’s never a dull moment in this merry mess. You just have to accept the unexpected and tell yourself that, in the end, maybe this is what real life is all about: a merry mess with a frenzied rhythm! even if sometimes you think you should have stayed in bed!

Reservations required on 06 82 72 37 35.

Teatro « On aurait dû rester couchés! » de Naho con Laurence Ruatti y Fabien Cecchini en el Café-Théâtre de Carcans.

Sinopsis: Nadège y Louis lo habían planeado todo para su escapada romántica: hijos con sus ex, reservas en un hotel de cinco estrellas, pasaportes en los bolsillos, billetes de avión registrados, pero no contaban con la invitada sorpresa Sandrine Barjaques. Nunca hay un momento aburrido en este alegre enredo. Sólo tienes que aceptar lo inesperado y decirte a ti mismo que, al final, esto podría ser lo que es la vida real: un alegre y trepidante lío, aunque a veces pienses que deberías haberte quedado en la cama

Reserva previa en el 06 82 72 37 35.

Theater « On aurait dû rester couchés! » von Naho mit Laurence Ruatti und Fabien Cecchini im Café-Théâtre in Carcans.

Inhalt: Nadège und Louis hatten alles für ihren Liebesurlaub geplant, die Kinder bei den Ex-Freunden untergebracht, ein Fünf-Sterne-Hotel gebucht, Pässe in der Tasche, Flugtickets gebucht, aber sie hatten nicht mit dem Überraschungsgast Sandrine Barjaques gerechnet. In diesem fröhlichen Durcheinander kommt nie Langeweile auf. Man muss nur das Unerwartete akzeptieren und sich sagen, dass das wahre Leben vielleicht genau das ist: ein fröhliches Durcheinander mit einem wilden Rhythmus

Reservierung erforderlich unter 06 82 72 37 35.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par OT Médoc Atlantique