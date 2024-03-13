Festival de la Vézère: Anne Gastinel, violoncelle & Claire Désert, piano 10 bd du Salan Brive-la-Gaillarde, 13 mars 2024, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Des sonates de Brahms à celles de Debussy : Anne Gastinel et Claire Désert se lancent dans une ample traversée du siècle romantique.

L’une, violoncelliste virtuose très précoce, arpente depuis trente ans toutes les scènes du monde. L’autre, pianiste à la grande palette d’interprétation, s’est formée au conservatoire de Paris avant d’étudier à Moscou.

Johannes Brahms : Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n° 1 en mi mineur, op. 38

Claude Debussy : Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en ré mineur, FL. 144

Robert Schumann : Adagio et Allegro, op. 70

Edvard Grieg : Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la mineur, op. 36

Concert en partenariat avec L’Empreinte, scène nationale Brive-Tulle.

A 20h. Réservations auprès de l’Empreinte: 05 55 22 15 22..

2024-03-13 fin : 2024-03-13 . .

10 bd du Salan

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From the sonatas of Brahms to those of Debussy: Anne Gastinel and Claire Désert embark on a wide-ranging tour of the Romantic century.

One, a precocious virtuoso cellist, has been touring the world?s stages for thirty years. The other, a pianist with a wide range of interpretations, trained at the Paris Conservatoire before studying in Moscow.

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for cello and piano No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38

Claude Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano in D minor, FL. 144

Robert Schumann: Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70

Edvard Grieg: Sonata for cello and piano in A minor, Op. 36

Concert in partnership with L’Empreinte, scène nationale Brive-Tulle.

At 8pm. Reservations with L’Empreinte: 05 55 22 15 22.

De las sonatas de Brahms a las de Debussy: Anne Gastinel y Claire Désert se embarcan en un amplio recorrido por el siglo romántico.

La primera, virtuosa violonchelista precoz, lleva treinta años recorriendo los escenarios de todo el mundo. La otra, pianista de gran variedad interpretativa, se formó en el Conservatorio de París antes de estudiar en Moscú.

Johannes Brahms: Sonata para violonchelo y piano nº 1 en mi menor, Op. 38

Claude Debussy: Sonata para violonchelo y piano en re menor, FL. 144

Robert Schumann: Adagio y Allegro, op. 70

Edvard Grieg: Sonata para violonchelo y piano en la menor, op. 36

Concierto en colaboración con L’Empreinte, scène nationale Brive-Tulle.

A las 20:00 h. Reservas en L’Empreinte: 05 55 22 15 22.

Von den Sonaten von Brahms bis zu denen von Debussy: Anne Gastinel und Claire Désert begeben sich auf eine umfassende Reise durch das romantische Jahrhundert.

Die eine, eine sehr frühe Cellovirtuosin, ist seit dreißig Jahren auf den Bühnen der Welt unterwegs. Die andere, eine Pianistin mit einer großen Bandbreite an Interpretationen, wurde am Pariser Konservatorium ausgebildet, bevor sie in Moskau studierte.

Johannes Brahms: Sonate für Violoncello und Klavier Nr. 1 in e-Moll, op. 38

Claude Debussy: Sonate für Violoncello und Klavier d-Moll, FL. 144

Robert Schumann: Adagio und Allegro, op. 70

Edvard Grieg: Sonate für Violoncello und Klavier in a-Moll, op. 36

Konzert in Zusammenarbeit mit L’Empreinte, scène nationale Brive-Tulle.

20 Uhr. Reservierungen bei L’Empreinte: 05 55 22 15 22.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Brive Tourisme