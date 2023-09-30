The Sparkling Voices – Concours de chant 10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Châteaurenard Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Châteaurenard The Sparkling Voices – Concours de chant 10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Châteaurenard, 30 septembre 2023, Châteaurenard. Châteaurenard,Bouches-du-Rhône The Sparkling Voices – Concours de chant 2ème édition à Châteaurenard..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.

10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Salle de l’Etoile Espace Culturel et Festif de L’Etoile

Châteaurenard 13160 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Sparkling Voices – 2nd Châteaurenard singing competition. Las Voces Espumosas – 2º concurso de canto en Châteaurenard. The Sparkling Voices – Gesangswettbewerb 2. Ausgabe in Châteaurenard. Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal de Terre de Provence Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Châteaurenard Autres Lieu 10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Adresse 10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Salle de l'Etoile Espace Culturel et Festif de L'Etoile Ville Châteaurenard Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville 10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Châteaurenard latitude longitude 43.884414;4.855841

10 Avenue Léo Lagrange Châteaurenard Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chateaurenard/