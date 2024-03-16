SCÈNES DE PAYS : ALEXIS LE ROSSIGNOL 10 Allée Joseph Fouche Montrevault-sur-Èvre, 16 mars 2024, Montrevault-sur-Èvre.

Montrevault-sur-Èvre,Maine-et-Loire

Chroniqueur dans l’émission « La Bande Originale » sur France Inter, Alexis Le Rossignol offre un spectacle d’improvisations bien senties et anecdotes hilarantes..

2024-03-16 21:45:00. EUR.

10 Allée Joseph Fouche Chaudron-en-Mauges

Montrevault-sur-Èvre 49110 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Alexis Le Rossignol, a columnist on France Inter’s « La Bande Originale » program, delivers a show of heartfelt improvisations and hilarious anecdotes.

Alexis Le Rossignol, que escribe para el programa « La Bande Originale » de France Inter, ofrece un espectáculo de sentidas improvisaciones e hilarantes anécdotas.

Alexis Le Rossignol ist Kolumnist in der Sendung « La Bande Originale » auf France Inter und bietet eine Show mit gut getimten Improvisationen und urkomischen Anekdoten.

