POLU, UNE HISTOIRE À HAUTEUR D’HOMME ET LE DERNIER COSTUME DE CHARLOT 10 10 rue Georges Rémy Saint-Nicolas-de-Port, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Nicolas-de-Port.

Saint-Nicolas-de-Port,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le Musée du Cinéma et de la Photographie vous propose une conférence-débat animée par Guy GAUTHIER, producteur, réalisateur, Président d’UBC Association, et illustrée par deux courts-métrages. Le premier court-métrage raconte l’histoire de la vie d’un personnage (Philippe POLU) qui a circulé dans les rues de Nancy pendant trente ans (appelé le clochard philosophe). Polu, une histoire à hauteur d’homme 19mn30 et Carnet photo 12mn (deux récompenses nationales) 2022

Le deuxième court-métrage, inspiré par des événements réels, c’est l’histoire d’un des plus étranges « kidnapping » de l’histoire du 7ème Art… Deux hommes et un cercueil. mais pas n’importe lequel, celui de Charlie Chaplin. Le dernier costume de Charlot 18mn50 et Carnet photo 9mn (cinq récompenses internationales et une française) 2020. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

10 10 rue Georges Rémy Musée du Cinéma et de la Photographie

Saint-Nicolas-de-Port 54210 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The Musée du Cinéma et de la Photographie invites you to a conference-debate hosted by Guy GAUTHIER, producer, director and President of the UBC Association, and illustrated by two short films. The first short film tells the story of the life of a character (Philippe POLU) who walked the streets of Nancy for thirty years (known as the philosopher tramp). Polu, une histoire à hauteur d’homme 19mn30 and Carnet photo 12mn (two national awards) 2022

The second short film, inspired by real events, is the story of one of the strangest « kidnappings » in the history of the 7th Art… Two men and a coffin – but not just any coffin, Charlie Chaplin’s coffin. Le dernier costume de Charlot 18mn50 and Carnet photo 9mn (five international awards and one French) 2020

El Musée du Cinéma et de la Photographie acogerá una conferencia-debate dirigida por Guy GAUTHIER, productor, director y Presidente de la Asociación UBC, e ilustrada por dos cortometrajes. El primer cortometraje narra la vida de un personaje (Philippe POLU) que recorrió las calles de Nancy durante treinta años (conocido como el filósofo vagabundo). Polu, une histoire à hauteur d’homme 19mn30 y Carnet photo 12mn (dos premios nacionales) 2022

El segundo cortometraje, inspirado en hechos reales, es la historia de uno de los « secuestros » más extraños de la historia del 7º Arte… Dos hombres y un ataúd. Pero no un ataúd cualquiera, sino el ataúd de Charlie Chaplin. Le dernier costume de Charlot 18mn50 y Carnet photo 9mn (cinco premios internacionales y un premio francés) 2020

Das Musée du Cinéma et de la Photographie bietet Ihnen eine Konferenz mit Diskussion, die von Guy GAUTHIER, Produzent, Regisseur und Präsident der UBC Association, geleitet und durch zwei Kurzfilme illustriert wird. Der erste Kurzfilm erzählt die Lebensgeschichte einer Person (Philippe POLU), die dreißig Jahre lang in den Straßen von Nancy unterwegs war (genannt le clochard philosophe). Polu, une histoire à hauteur d’homme 19mn30 und Carnet photo 12mn (zwei nationale Auszeichnungen) 2022

Der zweite Kurzfilm, der von wahren Ereignissen inspiriert wurde, ist die Geschichte einer der seltsamsten « Entführungen » in der Geschichte der 7. Kunst… Zwei Männer und ein Sarg. Aber nicht irgendein Sarg, sondern der von Charlie Chaplin. Le dernier costume de Charlot 18mn50 und Carnet photo 9mn (fünf internationale und eine französische Auszeichnung) 2020

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par MEURTHE ET MOSELLE TOURISME