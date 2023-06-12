Cadeau et Chocolat 1 ZA du Noyer Froid Manthelan, 12 juin 2023, Manthelan.

Manthelan,Indre-et-Loire

Venez découvrir une chocolaterie originale gratuitement, axée sur la découverte et le travail du chocolat. Fabrication en direct de tous les chocolats, animations gourmandes, ateliers….

Vendredi à 10:00:00 ; fin : . 8 EUR.

1 ZA du Noyer Froid

Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Unique chocolate maker based on exploring and working with chocolate. All the chocolates are made on-site, foodie events, workshops…Classes available for groups (max. 12 people).

Venga a descubrir una original chocolatería, gratuita, centrada en el descubrimiento y el trabajo del chocolate. Producción en directo de todos los chocolates, animaciones gourmet, talleres…

Entdecken Sie kostenlos eine originelle Chocolaterie, die sich auf die Entdeckung und Verarbeitung von Schokolade konzentriert. Direkte Herstellung aller Schokoladensorten, Feinschmeckeranimationen, Workshops…

