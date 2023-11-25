La Dynamo – Animation Furoshiki 1 ZA des Granges Chambon-sur-Voueize, 25 novembre 2023, Chambon-sur-Voueize.

Chambon-sur-Voueize,Creuse

Animation Furoshiki pour s’essayer à 2 ou 3 façons d’emballer joliment vos cadeaux dans une pièce de tissu.

Et la nature vous dit « merci! »

Animation gratuite et en accès libre..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 17:00:00. .

1 ZA des Granges Ressourcerie la Dynamo

Chambon-sur-Voueize 23170 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Furoshiki animation to try your hand at 2 or 3 ways of beautifully wrapping your gifts in a piece of fabric.

And nature says « thank you!

Free and open to all.

Animación furoshiki para que pruebes 2 ó 3 formas de envolver tus regalos en un trozo de tela.

¡Y la naturaleza te da las gracias!

Animación y acceso gratuitos.

Furoshiki-Animation, bei der du 2 oder 3 Möglichkeiten ausprobieren kannst, wie du deine Geschenke hübsch in ein Stück Stoff einwickeln kannst.

Und die Natur sagt « Danke! »

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos und frei zugänglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par Creuse Tourisme