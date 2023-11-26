Mingus 7tet en concert 1 rue Tristan Derème Tarbes, 26 novembre 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

Jazz MDA présente un concert exceptionnel avec le Mingus 7tet :

Vincent POSTY – Contrebasse

Pierre DAYRAUD – Batterie

Pablo VALAT – Trompette

Jean-Michel THINOT – Piano

Christophe PARIS – Saxophones

Renaud PERROT – Trombone

Lucas GENAS – Vibraphone.

2023-11-26 17:30:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.

1 rue Tristan Derème TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Jazz MDA presents an exceptional concert with the Mingus 7tet:

Vincent POSTY ? Double bass

Pierre DAYRAUD ? Drums

Pablo VALAT ? Trumpet

Jean-Michel THINOT ? Piano

Christophe PARIS ? Saxophones

Renaud PERROT ? Trombone

Lucas GENAS ? Vibraphone

Jazz MDA presenta un concierto excepcional con el Mingus 7tet:

Vincent POSTY ? Contrabajo

Pierre DAYRAUD ? Batería

Pablo VALAT ? Trompeta

Jean-Michel THINOT ? Piano

Christophe PARIS ? Saxofones

Renaud PERROT ? Trombón

Lucas GENAS ? Vibráfono

Jazz MDA präsentiert ein außergewöhnliches Konzert mit dem Mingus 7tet :

Vincent POSTY? Kontrabass

Pierre DAYRAUD ? Schlagzeug

Pablo VALAT ? Trompete

Jean-Michel THINOT ? Klavier

Christophe PARIS ? Saxophone

Renaud PERROT ? Posaune

Lucas GENAS ? Vibraphon

