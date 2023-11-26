Mingus 7tet en concert 1 rue Tristan Derème Tarbes
Mingus 7tet en concert 1 rue Tristan Derème Tarbes, 26 novembre 2023, Tarbes.
Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées
Jazz MDA présente un concert exceptionnel avec le Mingus 7tet :
Vincent POSTY – Contrebasse
Pierre DAYRAUD – Batterie
Pablo VALAT – Trompette
Jean-Michel THINOT – Piano
Christophe PARIS – Saxophones
Renaud PERROT – Trombone
Lucas GENAS – Vibraphone.
2023-11-26 17:30:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.
1 rue Tristan Derème TARBES
Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
