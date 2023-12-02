Le noël des artisans 1 Rue Thomas Bazin Rives-en-Seine, 2 décembre 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Rives-en-Seine,Seine-Maritime

Les artisans exposent leurs travail pendant la période hivernale. Bijouterie, coutellerie, cuir, sculpture, raku, terrarium, savon, photos, tissus ….

Samedi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

1 Rue Thomas Bazin Maison des Templiers

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Craftsmen expose their work during the winter period. Jewelry, cutlery, leather, sculpture, raku, terrarium, soap, photos, fabrics …

Los artesanos exponen sus trabajos durante el periodo invernal. Joyería, cuchillería, cuero, escultura, rakú, terrario, jabón, fotos, telas…

Kunsthandwerker stellen ihre Arbeiten während der Wintermonate aus. Schmuck, Besteck, Leder, Skulpturen, Raku, Terrarien, Seifen, Fotos, Stoffe …

