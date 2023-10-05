SOIRÉE ÉTUDIANTE – UNE NUIT À L’OPÉRA 1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy
SOIRÉE ÉTUDIANTE – UNE NUIT À L’OPÉRA 1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy, 5 octobre 2023, Nancy.
Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
L’Opéra fait découvrir la nouvelle saison aux étudiants et aux moins de 30 ans à l’occasion d’une soirée spéciale à l’Opéra.
Au programme : soirée électro / cabaret, jeux concours, bars à hot dogs + boissons et d’autres surprises !
ENTRÉE GRATUITE & APÉRITIF OFFERT
entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles (sur présentation d’une carte étudiant·e ou d’identité).
Ouverture des portes à 18h. Tout public
Jeudi 2023-10-05 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-05 . 0 EUR.
1 rue Sainte-Catherine
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
The Opéra invites students and under-30s to discover the new season during a special evening at the Opéra.
On the program: an electro/cabaret evening, contests, hot dog bars + drinks and other surprises!
FREE ADMISSION & COMPLIMENTARY APERITIF
free admission subject to availability (upon presentation of student card or ID).
Doors open at 6pm
La Ópera acerca la nueva temporada a estudiantes y menores de 30 años con una velada especial en la Ópera.
En el programa: una velada electro/cabaret, concursos, barras de perritos calientes + bebidas y otras sorpresas
ENTRADA GRATUITA Y APERITIVO DE CORTESÍA
entrada gratuita bajo reserva de disponibilidad (previa presentación del carné de estudiante o del documento de identidad).
Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 h
Die Oper zeigt Studenten und Personen unter 30 Jahren die neue Saison an einem speziellen Abend in der Oper.
Auf dem Programm stehen ein Elektro-/Kabarettabend, Gewinnspiele, Hotdog- + Getränkebars und weitere Überraschungen!
FREIER EINTRITT & KOSTENLOSER APERITIF
freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze (gegen Vorlage eines Studentenausweises oder einer Identitätskarte).
Öffnung der Türen um 18 Uhr
