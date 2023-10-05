SOIRÉE ÉTUDIANTE – UNE NUIT À L’OPÉRA 1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy, 5 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’Opéra fait découvrir la nouvelle saison aux étudiants et aux moins de 30 ans à l’occasion d’une soirée spéciale à l’Opéra.

Au programme : soirée électro / cabaret, jeux concours, bars à hot dogs + boissons et d’autres surprises !

ENTRÉE GRATUITE & APÉRITIF OFFERT

entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles (sur présentation d’une carte étudiant·e ou d’identité).

Ouverture des portes à 18h. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-10-05 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-05 . 0 EUR.

1 rue Sainte-Catherine

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The Opéra invites students and under-30s to discover the new season during a special evening at the Opéra.

On the program: an electro/cabaret evening, contests, hot dog bars + drinks and other surprises!

FREE ADMISSION & COMPLIMENTARY APERITIF

free admission subject to availability (upon presentation of student card or ID).

Doors open at 6pm

La Ópera acerca la nueva temporada a estudiantes y menores de 30 años con una velada especial en la Ópera.

En el programa: una velada electro/cabaret, concursos, barras de perritos calientes + bebidas y otras sorpresas

ENTRADA GRATUITA Y APERITIVO DE CORTESÍA

entrada gratuita bajo reserva de disponibilidad (previa presentación del carné de estudiante o del documento de identidad).

Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 h

Die Oper zeigt Studenten und Personen unter 30 Jahren die neue Saison an einem speziellen Abend in der Oper.

Auf dem Programm stehen ein Elektro-/Kabarettabend, Gewinnspiele, Hotdog- + Getränkebars und weitere Überraschungen!

FREIER EINTRITT & KOSTENLOSER APERITIF

freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze (gegen Vorlage eines Studentenausweises oder einer Identitätskarte).

Öffnung der Türen um 18 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par DESTINATION NANCY