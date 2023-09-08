LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – CHRISTIANE TAUBIRA PRÉSIDENT DU 45ÈME LSP 1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy, 8 septembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

C’est en partie aux livres qu’elle doit son vocabulaire précis et sa langue maîtrisée et parfaite. De son enfance guyanaise à la scène politique française, Christiane Taubira s’est toujours accompagnée de littérature et de poésie pour tracer son chemin. Femme politique, elle est aussi écrivaine et poétesse. Elle a publié en janvier sa première pièce de théâtre, Frivolités, dans laquelle un chœur de 13 femmes discute de la société contemporaine, de ses injustices et de ses violences.

Entrée sur réservation, billetterie gratuite en ligne et au guichet de l’Opéra.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-08 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue Sainte-Catherine

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



She owes her precise vocabulary and perfect command of language partly to books. From her childhood in French Guiana to the French political scene, Christiane Taubira has always used literature and poetry to pave her way. A politician, she is also a writer and poet. In January, she published her first play, Frivolités, in which a chorus of 13 women discuss contemporary society, its injustices and its violence.

Reservations required, free ticket sales online and at the Opéra box office.

Su vocabulario preciso y su perfecto dominio del lenguaje se los debe en parte a los libros. Desde su infancia en la Guayana Francesa hasta su implicación en la política francesa, Christiane Taubira siempre ha utilizado la literatura y la poesía para trazar su rumbo. Política, es también escritora y poeta. En enero publicó su primera obra de teatro, Frivolités, en la que un coro de 13 mujeres debate sobre la sociedad contemporánea, sus injusticias y su violencia.

Entrada previa reserva, venta de entradas gratuitas en línea y en la taquilla de la Ópera.

Ihr präzises Vokabular und ihre beherrschte und perfekte Sprache verdankt sie zum Teil Büchern. Von ihrer Kindheit in Guayana bis zur politischen Bühne Frankreichs hat Christiane Taubira ihren Weg stets mit Literatur und Poesie gepflastert. Sie ist nicht nur Politikerin, sondern auch Schriftstellerin und Dichterin. Im Januar veröffentlichte sie ihr erstes Theaterstück Frivolités, in dem ein Chor von 13 Frauen über die heutige Gesellschaft, ihre Ungerechtigkeiten und ihre Gewalt diskutiert.

Eintritt nur mit Reservierung, kostenlose Eintrittskarten online und an der Kasse des Opernhauses.

