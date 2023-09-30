SPECTACLE HUMORISTIQUE – OVER EDDY VOUS ENFUME 1 rue Principale Volmerange-lès-Boulay, 30 septembre 2023, Volmerange-lès-Boulay.

Volmerange-lès-Boulay,Moselle

Spectacle proposée par la MJC de Volmerange-lès-Boulay. Un spectacle humoristique créé par Eddy Vanoverschelde, Philippe Sinnesael et Arnaud Devincre. OVER EDDY n’est pas conférencier mais il vous a tout de même préparé une conférence, sa toute première, sur un sujet très particulier. OVER EDDY vous délivre son savoir et son expérience sur la chose avec passion et élégance. Il ouvre parfois des parenthèses dans lesquelles il vous raconte ses amis, ses amours, ses emmerdes… Qu’il soit dans le sujet ou en pleine digression, il partage avec vous sa philosophie d’hédoniste avec sincérité, audace, facétie et parfois même poésie ?

Durée : 1h – Tout public. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-30 21:30:00. 3 EUR.

1 rue Principale

Volmerange-lès-Boulay 57220 Moselle Grand Est



Show presented by MJC Volmerange-lès-Boulay. A humorous show created by Eddy Vanoverschelde, Philippe Sinnesael and Arnaud Devincre. OVER EDDY is not a lecturer, but he has prepared a talk for you – his very first – on a very special subject. OVER EDDY delivers his knowledge and experience of the subject with passion and elegance. From time to time, he opens brackets in which he tells you about his friends, his loves, his troubles? Whether he’s on topic or digressing, he shares his hedonistic philosophy with you with sincerity, audacity, facetiousness and sometimes even poetry?

Duration: 1h – All audiences

Espectáculo organizado por el MJC de Volmerange-lès-Boulay. Un espectáculo cómico creado por Eddy Vanoverschelde, Philippe Sinnesael y Arnaud Devincre. OVER EDDY no es un conferenciante, pero ha preparado para usted una charla -la primera- sobre un tema muy especial. OVER EDDY comparte sus conocimientos y experiencia sobre el tema con pasión y elegancia. De vez en cuando hace una pausa para hablarle de sus amigos, sus amores, sus problemas.. Ya sea sobre el tema o divagando, comparte con usted su filosofía hedonista con sinceridad, audacia, faceticidad y, a veces, incluso poesía?

Duración: 1 hora – Todos los públicos

Diese Show wird von der MJC Volmerange-lès-Boulay angeboten. Eine humoristische Show von Eddy Vanoverschelde, Philippe Sinnesael und Arnaud Devincre. OVER EDDY ist zwar kein Redner, aber er hat trotzdem einen Vortrag vorbereitet, seinen allerersten, über ein ganz besonderes Thema. OVER EDDY vermittelt Ihnen sein Wissen und seine Erfahrung mit Leidenschaft und Eleganz. Manchmal öffnet er Klammern, in denen er Ihnen von seinen Freunden, seiner Liebe und seinen Problemen erzählt Er teilt mit Ihnen seine Philosophie als Hedonist mit Aufrichtigkeit, Kühnheit, Witz und manchmal sogar Poesie

Dauer: 1 Stunde – Für alle Altersgruppen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE