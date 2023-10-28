ESCRIME : CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL HANDISPORT 1 rue Pierre de Coubertin – Complexe sportif P de C Sarrebourg, 28 octobre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

31ème challenge international d’handiescrime avec épeuves à l’épée et au sabre pour : handi-valide et handicapés visuels.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 . 0 EUR.

1 rue Pierre de Coubertin – Complexe sportif P de C

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



31st international handiescrime challenge with epee and sabre events for: handi-handicapped and visually impaired.

31º desafío internacional de esgrima manual con pruebas de espada y sable para discapacitados y deficientes visuales.

31. Internationale Herausforderung im Behindertenfechten mit Degen- und Säbelwettbewerben für: Behinderte und Sehbehinderte.

