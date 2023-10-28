ESCRIME : CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL HANDISPORT 1 rue Pierre de Coubertin – Complexe sportif P de C Sarrebourg
Sarrebourg,Moselle
31ème challenge international d’handiescrime avec épeuves à l’épée et au sabre pour : handi-valide et handicapés visuels.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 . 0 EUR.
1 rue Pierre de Coubertin – Complexe sportif P de C
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est
31st international handiescrime challenge with epee and sabre events for: handi-handicapped and visually impaired.
31º desafío internacional de esgrima manual con pruebas de espada y sable para discapacitados y deficientes visuales.
31. Internationale Herausforderung im Behindertenfechten mit Degen- und Säbelwettbewerben für: Behinderte und Sehbehinderte.
