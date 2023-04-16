Atelier bien-être créatif spéciale printemps 1 rue perdue, 16 avril 2023, Verpel.

Dimanche 16 avril à 14h Créa-Magic et Perl Energie présentent un atelier bien-être créatif spéciale printemps.Au programme :- Création avec perles naturelle- Scrapbooking album photo- Goûter et boisson offertsInscriptions avant le 15 avril au 07 88 58 64 23 ou au 06 50 88 14 96.

1 rue perdue

Verpel 08240 Ardennes Grand Est



Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 pm Créa-Magic and Perl Energie present a creative wellness workshop special spring.on the program:- Creation with natural pearls- Scrapbooking photo album- Snack and drink offeredRegistrations before April 15 at 07 88 58 64 23 or 06 50 88 14 96

Domingo 16 de abril a las 14.00 h Créa-Magic y Perl Energie presentan un taller especial de bienestar primaveral: – Creación con cuentas naturales – Álbum de recortes – Álbum de fotos – Se ofrece merienda y bebida – Inscripción antes del 15 de abril en el 07 88 58 64 23 o en el 06 50 88 14 96

Am Sonntag, den 16. April um 14 Uhr präsentieren Créa-Magic und Perl Energie einen kreativen Wellness-Workshop speziell für den Frühling.Auf dem Programm stehen:- Kreationen mit Naturperlen- Scrapbooking Fotoalbum- Kostenlose Snacks und GetränkeAnmeldungen bis zum 15. April unter 07 88 58 64 23 oder 06 50 88 14 96

