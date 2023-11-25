One man show de Youssef « 100 regrets » Théâtre 1 Rue Paul Baudouin Rouen, 25 novembre 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Vous avez des regrets ? Venez, on en rit !

Avec son sens aiguisé de l’impro, Youssef met son public au cœur de son one man.

Avant d’entrer dans la salle, les spectateurs glissent anonymement un regret dans une boite et pour le reste, Youssef pioche dedans et s’occupe de votre cas.

En somme, avec beaucoup d’interactions, on dédramatise, on s’éclate !

Mêlant stand up, sketch et impro, pour sûr, aucun regret à venir le voir….

2023-11-25 18:45:00 fin : 2023-11-25 19:15:00. .

1 Rue Paul Baudouin

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Do you have any regrets? Come and laugh!

With his sharp sense of improvisation, Youssef puts his audience at the heart of his one-man show.

Before entering the room, spectators anonymously slip a regret into a box, and Youssef takes care of the rest.

All in all, with a lot of interaction, we play it down and have a great time!

With his mix of stand-up, sketch and improv, you’ll have no regrets about coming to see him…

¿Te arrepientes de algo? ¡Ven a echarte unas risas!

Con su agudo sentido de la improvisación, Youssef sitúa al público en el centro de su espectáculo unipersonal.

Antes de entrar en la sala, los espectadores introducen anónimamente un remordimiento en una caja y, por lo demás, Youssef lo elige y se ocupa de usted.

En definitiva, ¡mucha interacción, mucho juego y mucha diversión!

Con su mezcla de stand-up, sketch e improvisación, no se arrepentirá de haber venido a verle…

Haben Sie etwas zu bereuen? Kommen Sie, wir lachen darüber!

Mit seinem scharfen Sinn für Improvisation stellt Youssef sein Publikum in den Mittelpunkt seines One-Man-Spiels.

Bevor Sie den Saal betreten, werfen die Zuschauer anonym ein Bedauern in eine Schachtel, den Rest übernimmt Youssef und kümmert sich um Ihren Fall.

Kurzum, mit viel Interaktion, Entdramatisierung und Spaß!

Durch die Mischung aus Stand up, Sketch und Improvisation gibt es sicher kein Bedauern, wenn Sie zu ihm kommen…

