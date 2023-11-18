L’ENVOLÉE – LA PETITE GUINGUETTE PAÏENNE 1 Rue Pasteur Villalier, 18 novembre 2023, Villalier.

Villalier,Aude

SOIRÉE FESTIVE-REPAS – RÉSIDENCE DE TERRITOIRE avec la CIE FUSIBLE (12)

TOUT PUBLIC

DURÉE 2H

REPAS PAYANT SUR RÉSERVATION

Suite aux rencontres et entretiens réalisés avec les habitants sur le territoire du grand Carcassonne, la cie Fusible vous propose une soirée unique. C’est votre fête!

Venez traverser un moment collectif autour de la mémoire partagée, de la vie à Villalier, et des habitants du coin.

C’est une guinguette avec un air de fête, entre intime et absurde, où les 3 artistes vous invitent à redécouvrir le territoire, et les vies qui l’animent dans un écrin musical et avec une installation plastique sur mesure réalisée par Sébastien Boscus. C’est un temps jubilatoire où la compagnie partage la scène avec les enfants de l’école et autres invités du terroir.

Soirée repas spectacle, sur réservation auprès de la mairie de Villalier jusqu’au mardi 14/11.

SOIRÉE FESTIVE-REPAS – RESIDENCE DE TERRITOIRE with CIE FUSIBLE (12)

FOR ALL

DURATION 2H

PAID MEAL ON RESERVATION

Following meetings and interviews with local residents in the Greater Carcassonne area, the Fusible company is offering a unique evening. It’s your party!

Come and share a collective moment of shared memory, of life in Villalier, and of the local inhabitants.

It’s a guinguette with a festive air, somewhere between intimate and absurd, where the 3 artists invite you to rediscover the territory, and the lives that animate it, in a musical setting and with a bespoke visual installation by Sébastien Boscus. It’s a jubilant time when the company shares the stage with schoolchildren and other local guests.

Evening meal and show, bookable at Villalier town hall until Tuesday 14/11

SOIRÉE FESTIVE-REPAS – RESIDENCE DE TERRITOIRE avec CIE FUSIBLE (12)

PARA TODOS

DURACIÓN 2H

COMIDA DISPONIBLE PREVIA RESERVA

Tras reuniones y entrevistas con los habitantes de la región de Carcasona, la empresa Fusible le propone una velada única. ¡Es su fiesta!

Venga a disfrutar de un momento colectivo de memoria compartida, de la vida en Villalier y de sus habitantes.

Se trata de una guinguette con aire festivo, entre íntima y absurda, en la que los 3 artistas le invitan a redescubrir el barrio, y las vidas que lo animan, en un marco musical y con una instalación plástica a medida creada por Sébastien Boscus. Es un momento de júbilo cuando la compañía comparte el escenario con escolares y otros invitados de la región.

Cena y espectáculo, previa reserva en el ayuntamiento de Villalier antes del martes 14/11

SOIRÉE FESTIVE-REPASSE – RÉSIDENCE DE TERRITOIRE mit der CIE FUSIBLE (12)

ALLE PUBLIKANTEN

DAUER 2 STD

KOSTENPFLICHTIGE MAHLZEIT AUF RESERVIERUNG

Nach den Begegnungen und Gesprächen mit den Einwohnern des Großraums Carcassonne bietet Ihnen die Cie Fusible einen einzigartigen Abend. Das ist Ihr Fest!

Kommen Sie und erleben Sie einen kollektiven Moment rund um die gemeinsame Erinnerung, das Leben in Villalier und die Bewohner der Gegend.

Es ist ein festliches Guinguette zwischen Intimität und Absurdität, bei dem die drei Künstler Sie einladen, die Gegend und das Leben, das sie belebt, in einem musikalischen Rahmen und mit einer maßgeschneiderten plastischen Installation von Sébastien Boscus wiederzuentdecken. Es ist eine Zeit des Jubels, in der das Ensemble die Bühne mit den Kindern der Schule und anderen Gästen aus der Region teilt.

Abendveranstaltung mit Essen und Show, mit Reservierung beim Rathaus von Villalier bis Dienstag, den 14.11

