Thé dansant à Montivilliers 1 Rue Oscar Commettant Montivilliers, 10 octobre 2023, Montivilliers.

Montivilliers,Seine-Maritime

La ville de Montivilliers organise un thé dansant animé par « Fantasy Animation” le mardi 10 octobre à la salle Michel Vallery

Tarif : 10 €.

2023-10-10 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . .

1 Rue Oscar Commettant Salle Michel Vallery

Montivilliers 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The town of Montivilliers is organizing a tea dance hosted by « Fantasy Animation? on Tuesday, October 10 at the Salle Michel Vallery

Price: 10 ?

La ciudad de Montivilliers organiza un baile de té a cargo de « Fantasy Animation? el martes 10 de octubre en la Salle Michel Vallery

Precio: 10 ?

Die Stadt Montivilliers organisiert einen Tanztee, der von « Fantasy Animation? am Dienstag, den 10. Oktober im Saal Michel Vallery organisiert wird

Preis: 10 ?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche