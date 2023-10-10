Thé dansant à Montivilliers 1 Rue Oscar Commettant Montivilliers
Thé dansant à Montivilliers 1 Rue Oscar Commettant Montivilliers, 10 octobre 2023, Montivilliers.
Montivilliers,Seine-Maritime
La ville de Montivilliers organise un thé dansant animé par « Fantasy Animation” le mardi 10 octobre à la salle Michel Vallery
Tarif : 10 €.
2023-10-10 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . .
1 Rue Oscar Commettant Salle Michel Vallery
Montivilliers 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie
The town of Montivilliers is organizing a tea dance hosted by « Fantasy Animation? on Tuesday, October 10 at the Salle Michel Vallery
Price: 10 ?
La ciudad de Montivilliers organiza un baile de té a cargo de « Fantasy Animation? el martes 10 de octubre en la Salle Michel Vallery
Precio: 10 ?
Die Stadt Montivilliers organisiert einen Tanztee, der von « Fantasy Animation? am Dienstag, den 10. Oktober im Saal Michel Vallery organisiert wird
Preis: 10 ?
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche