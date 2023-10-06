Conférence théâtralisée : Debout les vaches, la mer monte 1 Rue Oscar Commettant Montivilliers, 6 octobre 2023, Montivilliers.

Montivilliers,Seine-Maritime

C’est la troisième saison de l’Université Populaire de Montivilliers et nous continuons à nous interroger sur le monde qui nous entoure, afin de nous adapter, renoncer et comprendre les enjeux auxquels il nous faut collectivement faire face.

Cette nouvelle saison débute par une conférence théâtralisée, « Debout les vaches, la mer monte ! », un spectacle scientifique et humoristique sur les conséquences du réchauffement climatique en Normandie proposé par la compagnie Aulofée. La mise en scène se développe sur la trame d’une conférence sérieuse, qui voit sa cohérence formelle bousculer au fur et à mesure du spectacle, permettant par l’approche comique, de multiplier les points de vue et débats qu’elle suscite.

Les CPIE de Normandie, créateurs de la conférence théâtralisée, travaillent pour l’atténuation et l’adaptation au changement climatique qui se profile en Normandie comme ailleurs. Les CPIE travaillent à la sensibilisation et à l’adaptation des habitants aux changement climatiques. Ils font connaître les travaux menés par le GIEC normand par des programmes pédagogiques, des expositions, des animations, et par l’accompagnement des acteurs du territoire.

En partenariat avec la région Normandie, le Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne et avec le soutien du GIEC (groupe interdisciplinaire d’étude du climat) Normand.

Gratuit.

Réservation conseillée..

2023-10-06 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-06 . .

1 Rue Oscar Commettant Salle Michel Vallery

Montivilliers 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie



This is the third season of the Université Populaire de Montivilliers, and we’re continuing to ask questions about the world around us, in order to adapt, renounce and understand the issues we need to face collectively.

The new season kicks off with a theatrical lecture, « Debout les vaches, la mer monte! », a scientific and humorous show on the consequences of global warming in Normandy presented by the Aulofée company. The staging is based on a serious lecture, whose formal coherence is shaken up as the show progresses, allowing the comic approach to multiply the points of view and debates it provokes.

The CPIEs of Normandy, creators of the theatrical conference, are working to mitigate and adapt to climate change, which is on the horizon in Normandy as elsewhere. The CPIEs are working to raise awareness and help people adapt to climate change. They publicize the work carried out by the Normandy IPCC through educational programs, exhibitions and events, and by supporting local players.

In partnership with the Normandy region, the Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne and with the support of the Normandy IPCC (Interdisciplinary Panel on Climate Change).

Free admission.

Reservations recommended.

Esta es la tercera temporada de la Université Populaire de Montivilliers y seguimos haciéndonos preguntas sobre el mundo que nos rodea, para adaptarnos, renunciar y comprender las cuestiones que debemos afrontar colectivamente.

La nueva temporada arranca con una conferencia teatral, « Debout les vaches, la mer monte! », un espectáculo científico y humorístico sobre las consecuencias del calentamiento global en Normandía a cargo de la compañía Aulofée. La puesta en escena se basa en una conferencia seria, cuya coherencia formal se tambalea a medida que avanza el espectáculo, permitiendo que el enfoque cómico multiplique los puntos de vista y los debates que suscita.

Los CPIE de Normandía, creadores de la conferencia teatralizada, trabajan para mitigar y adaptarse al cambio climático que se cierne sobre Normandía y otros lugares. Los CPIE trabajan para sensibilizar y ayudar a la gente a adaptarse al cambio climático. Dan a conocer el trabajo realizado por la CPIE de Normandía a través de programas educativos, exposiciones y actos, y apoyando a los agentes locales.

En colaboración con la región de Normandía, el Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne y con el apoyo del IPCC de Normandía (Grupo Interdisciplinario de Expertos sobre el Cambio Climático).

Entrada gratuita.

Se recomienda reservar.

Dies ist die dritte Saison der Université Populaire de Montivilliers und wir setzen uns weiterhin mit der Welt um uns herum auseinander, um uns anzupassen, zu verzichten und die Herausforderungen zu verstehen, denen wir uns gemeinsam stellen müssen.

Die neue Saison beginnt mit einer theatralischen Konferenz, « Debout les vaches, la mer monte! », einer wissenschaftlichen und humorvollen Aufführung über die Folgen der globalen Erwärmung in der Normandie, die von der Theatergruppe Aulofée angeboten wird. Die Inszenierung basiert auf einer ernsten Konferenz, deren formale Kohärenz im Laufe des Stücks durchbrochen wird.

Die CPIEs der Normandie, die die theatralische Konferenz ins Leben gerufen haben, setzen sich für die Eindämmung des Klimawandels und die Anpassung an ihn ein, der sich in der Normandie und anderswo abzeichnet. Die CPIE arbeiten an der Sensibilisierung und Anpassung der Einwohner an den Klimawandel. Sie machen die Arbeit des IPCC in der Normandie durch pädagogische Programme, Ausstellungen, Animationen und die Begleitung von Akteuren in der Region bekannt.

In Partnerschaft mit der Region Normandie, dem Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne und mit der Unterstützung des IPCC (Interdisziplinäre Gruppe zur Untersuchung des Klimas) Normandie.

Kostenlos.

Reservierung wird empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche