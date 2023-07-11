CONCERT – NANCYPHONIES – LA TEMPÊTE 1 rue Michel Ney Nancy
Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
LA TEMPÊTE
SANDRO DE PALMA – piano
Premier prix du Concours international Casella à 19 ans, le pianiste italien Sandro de Palma débute une carrière internationale qui l’amène à la Philharmonie de Berlin, au Wigmore Hall de Londres ou encore au festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. Il excelle dans le répertoire germanique, qu’il aborde avec une sensibilité et une pureté qui évoquent le jeu de Michelangeli. Son programme évoque cette tempête intérieure qui dévore les plus grands créateurs et habite leurs œuvres les plus poignantes.
SCHUBERT
Drei Klavierstücke D 946
BEETHOVEN
Sonate en ré majeur op.31 n°2 « La tempête »
CHOPIN
Deux nocturnes op.27
Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3
Scherzo n°1 en si mineur op.20. Tout public
Mardi 2023-07-11 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-11 . 25 EUR.
1 rue Michel Ney Auditorium du Conservatoire de Nancy
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
THE STORM
SANDRO DE PALMA – piano
First prize winner of the Casella International Competition at the age of 19, Italian pianist Sandro de Palma embarked on an international career that took him to the Berlin Philharmonic, London’s Wigmore Hall and the Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. He excels in the Germanic repertoire, which he tackles with a sensitivity and purity reminiscent of Michelangeli. His program evokes the inner storm that consumes the greatest creators and inhabits their most poignant works.
SCHUBERT
Drei Klavierstücke D 946
BEETHOVEN
Sonata in D major Op.31 No.2 « The Tempest
CHOPIN
Two nocturnes op.27
Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3
Scherzo n°1 in B minor op.20
LA TORMENTA
SANDRO DE PALMA – piano
Primer premio del Concurso Internacional Casella a los 19 años, el pianista italiano Sandro de Palma emprendió una carrera internacional que le llevó a la Filarmónica de Berlín, al Wigmore Hall de Londres y al Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. Sobresale en el repertorio germánico, que aborda con una sensibilidad y una pureza que recuerdan a Michelangeli. Su programa evoca la tormenta interior que consume a los más grandes compositores y habita en sus obras más conmovedoras.
SCHUBERT
Drei Klavierstücke D 946
BEETHOVEN
Sonata en Re mayor op.31 nº 2 « La Tempestad
CHOPIN
Dos nocturnos op.27
Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3
Scherzo n°1 en si menor op.20
DER STURM
SANDRO DE PALMA – Klavier
Der italienische Pianist Sandro de Palma, der mit 19 Jahren den ersten Preis beim Internationalen Casella-Wettbewerb gewann, begann eine internationale Karriere, die ihn in die Berliner Philharmonie, die Wigmore Hall in London und zum Festival von La Roque d’Anthéron führte. Er zeichnet sich durch sein germanisches Repertoire aus, das er mit einer Sensibilität und Reinheit angeht, die an das Spiel Michelangelos erinnert. Sein Programm erinnert an den inneren Sturm, der die größten Schöpfer verschlingt und in ihren ergreifendsten Werken wohnt.
SCHUBERT
Drei Klavierstücke D 946
BEETHOVEN
Sonate D-Dur op.31 Nr.2 « Der Sturm »
CHOPIN
Zwei Nocturnes op.27
Etüden op.10 Nr.1, op.25 Nr.1,2 & 3
Scherzo Nr. 1 in h-Moll op.20
