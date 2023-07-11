CONCERT – NANCYPHONIES – LA TEMPÊTE 1 rue Michel Ney Nancy, 11 juillet 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

LA TEMPÊTE

SANDRO DE PALMA – piano

Premier prix du Concours international Casella à 19 ans, le pianiste italien ­Sandro de Palma débute une carrière internationale qui l’amène à la Philharmonie de Berlin, au Wigmore Hall de Londres ou encore au festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. Il excelle dans le répertoire germanique, qu’il aborde avec une sensibilité et une pureté qui évoquent le jeu de Michelangeli. Son programme évoque cette tempête intérieure qui dévore les plus grands créateurs et habite leurs œuvres les plus poignantes.

SCHUBERT

Drei Klavierstücke D 946

BEETHOVEN

Sonate en ré majeur op.31 n°2 « La tempête »

CHOPIN

Deux nocturnes op.27

Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3

Scherzo n°1 en si mineur op.20. Tout public

Mardi 2023-07-11 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-11 . 25 EUR.

1 rue Michel Ney Auditorium du Conservatoire de Nancy

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



THE STORM

SANDRO DE PALMA – piano

First prize winner of the Casella International Competition at the age of 19, Italian pianist Sandro de Palma embarked on an international career that took him to the Berlin Philharmonic, London’s Wigmore Hall and the Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. He excels in the Germanic repertoire, which he tackles with a sensitivity and purity reminiscent of Michelangeli. His program evokes the inner storm that consumes the greatest creators and inhabits their most poignant works.

SCHUBERT

Drei Klavierstücke D 946

BEETHOVEN

Sonata in D major Op.31 No.2 « The Tempest

CHOPIN

Two nocturnes op.27

Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3

Scherzo n°1 in B minor op.20

LA TORMENTA

SANDRO DE PALMA – piano

Primer premio del Concurso Internacional Casella a los 19 años, el pianista italiano Sandro de Palma emprendió una carrera internacional que le llevó a la Filarmónica de Berlín, al Wigmore Hall de Londres y al Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron. Sobresale en el repertorio germánico, que aborda con una sensibilidad y una pureza que recuerdan a Michelangeli. Su programa evoca la tormenta interior que consume a los más grandes compositores y habita en sus obras más conmovedoras.

SCHUBERT

Drei Klavierstücke D 946

BEETHOVEN

Sonata en Re mayor op.31 nº 2 « La Tempestad

CHOPIN

Dos nocturnos op.27

Études op.10 n°1, op.25 n° 1,2 & 3

Scherzo n°1 en si menor op.20

DER STURM

SANDRO DE PALMA – Klavier

Der italienische Pianist Sandro de Palma, der mit 19 Jahren den ersten Preis beim Internationalen Casella-Wettbewerb gewann, begann eine internationale Karriere, die ihn in die Berliner Philharmonie, die Wigmore Hall in London und zum Festival von La Roque d’Anthéron führte. Er zeichnet sich durch sein germanisches Repertoire aus, das er mit einer Sensibilität und Reinheit angeht, die an das Spiel Michelangelos erinnert. Sein Programm erinnert an den inneren Sturm, der die größten Schöpfer verschlingt und in ihren ergreifendsten Werken wohnt.

SCHUBERT

Drei Klavierstücke D 946

BEETHOVEN

Sonate D-Dur op.31 Nr.2 « Der Sturm »

CHOPIN

Zwei Nocturnes op.27

Etüden op.10 Nr.1, op.25 Nr.1,2 & 3

Scherzo Nr. 1 in h-Moll op.20

