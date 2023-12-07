ATELIER PEINTURE SUR COQUILLAGE – ILOT DES ARTS 1 Rue Mareschal Montpellier
Montpellier,Hérault
îlot des Arts vous propose un Atelier « Peinture sur coquillage » le 07 décembre de 14h30 à 16h
Peignez votre coquillage pour le transformer en broche.
1 Rue Mareschal
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
îlot des Arts offers a « Seashell Painting » workshop on December 07 from 2:30 to 4 p.m
Paint your shell and turn it into a brooch
îlot des Arts propone un taller de « Pintura de conchas marinas » el 07 de diciembre de 14h30 a 16h00
Pinte su concha y conviértala en un broche
îlot des Arts bietet Ihnen am 07. Dezember von 14:30 bis 16:00 Uhr einen Workshop « Muschelmalerei » an
Bemalen Sie Ihre Muschel, um sie in eine Brosche zu verwandeln
