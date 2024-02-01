11ème Festival Tréportrais : Concert Ben Herbert Larue 1 rue Lucien Lavacry Le Tréport, 1 février 2024, Le Tréport.

Le Tréport,Seine-Maritime

Avec Souffle(s), il revient rempli de toutes les émotions qui le traversent. Tour à tour poignant, lunaire ou drôle, il joue avec l’éloquence de son corps acteur et sa voix puissante pour tenir l’humain dans le creux de sa main.

Pass’festival 3 spectacles : 30 €

Pass’festival 4 spectacles : 38 €.

2024-02-01 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-01 21:30:00. .

1 rue Lucien Lavacry Salle Reggiani

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



With Souffle(s), he returns filled with all the emotions that run through him. By turns poignant, moody or funny, he plays with the eloquence of his acting body and his powerful voice to hold the human in the palm of his hand.

Pass’festival 3 shows : 30 ?

Pass’festival 4 shows : 38 ?

Con Souffle(s), vuelve cargado de todas las emociones que le recorren. Por turnos conmovedor, malhumorado o divertido, juega con la elocuencia de su cuerpo de actor y su poderosa voz para retener a la gente en la palma de su mano.

Abono 3 espectáculos: 30

Abono para 4 espectáculos: 38

Mit Souffle(s) kehrte er mit all den Emotionen zurück, die ihn durchströmten. Abwechselnd ergreifend, launisch oder lustig, spielt er mit der Eloquenz seines schauspielerischen Körpers und seiner kraftvollen Stimme, um die Menschen in seiner Hand zu halten.

Pass’festival 3 Vorstellungen : 30 ?

Festivalpass für 4 Vorstellungen: 38 ?

