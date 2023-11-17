Soirée vin nouveau 1 Rue Léo Lagrange Coarraze, 17 novembre 2023, Coarraze.

Coarraze,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’association Heste Coarraze vous invite à une soirée « vin nouveau » ! Venez assister à un concert de rock, country et folk en acoustique par l’artiste Alone.

Restauration sur place payante avec tapas, jambon braisé, piperade et riz, panini au nutella..

2023-11-17

1 Rue Léo Lagrange

Coarraze 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Heste Coarraze association invites you to a « vin nouveau » evening! Come and enjoy an acoustic rock, country and folk concert by the artist Alone.

On-site catering with tapas, braised ham, piperade and rice, nutella panini.

La asociación Heste Coarraze le invita a una velada de « vino nuevo » Ven a disfrutar de un concierto acústico de rock, country y folk a cargo del artista Alone.

Se cobrará por la comida y la bebida, con tapas, jamón estofado, piperrada y arroz, y panini con nutella.

Der Verein Heste Coarraze lädt Sie zu einem Abend mit « neuem Wein » ein! Freuen Sie sich auf ein akustisches Rock-, Country- und Folkkonzert des Künstlers Alone.

Kostenpflichtige Verpflegung vor Ort mit Tapas, geschmortem Schinken, Piperade und Reis, Panini mit Nutella.

