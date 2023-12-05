Atelier massage parent-bébé 1 rue Latécoère Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 5 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

Initiation au massage de bébé suivi d’un temps d’échange autour de la parentalité. Atelier gratuit animé par l’EPE, ouvert aux parents d’un enfant jusqu’à 12 mois et aux futurs parents..

2023-12-05 14:15:00 fin : 2023-12-05 16:30:00. .

1 rue Latécoère BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Initiation to baby massage followed by a time of exchange around parenthood. Free workshop led by EPE, open to parents with a child up to 12 months and to future parents.

Introducción al masaje infantil seguida de un debate sobre la paternidad. Taller gratuito dirigido por el EPE, abierto a padres con un hijo de hasta 12 meses y a futuros padres.

Einführung in die Babymassage mit anschließendem Austausch rund um das Thema Elternschaft. Kostenloser Workshop unter der Leitung der EPE, offen für Eltern mit einem Kind bis zu 12 Monaten und werdende Eltern.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65