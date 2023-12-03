MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CORNEILHAN 1 Rue Jules Ferry Corneilhan, 3 décembre 2023, Corneilhan.

Corneilhan,Hérault

Le marché de Noël revient cette année encore avec un jeu gonflable pour les enfants, stand de marrons chauds, des artistes et créateurs de décoration… Et pourquoi pas repartir avec une photo avec le Père Noël ?.

2023-12-03 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 17:30:00. .

1 Rue Jules Ferry

Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie



The Christmas market is back again this year, with an inflatable game for children, a hot chestnut stand, artists and decorators… And why not take home a photo with Santa Claus?

El mercado navideño vuelve este año con un juego hinchable para niños, un puesto de castañas calientes, artistas y decoradores… ¿Y por qué no llevarse a casa una foto con Papá Noel?

Der Weihnachtsmarkt kehrt auch dieses Jahr mit einer Hüpfburg für Kinder, einem Stand mit heißen Kastanien, Künstlern und Dekorationsdesignern zurück… Und warum nicht mit einem Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann nach Hause gehen?

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE