LOTO DU COMITÉ DES FÊTES – CORNEILHAN 1 Rue Jules Ferry Corneilhan, 12 novembre 2023, Corneilhan.

Corneilhan,Hérault

Participez au loto organisé par le Comité des fêtes et tentez de repartir avec le gros lot..

2023-11-12 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

1 Rue Jules Ferry

Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Take part in the lottery organized by the Comité des fêtes and try to win the grand prize.

Participe en la lotería organizada por el Comité des fêtes y pruebe suerte con el premio gordo.

Nehmen Sie am Lotto teil, das vom Festkomitee organisiert wird, und versuchen Sie, mit dem Hauptgewinn nach Hause zu gehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE