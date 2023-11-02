FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – SPECTACLE « CARAMEL ET CACHICHI » 1 Rue Jules Ferry Corneilhan
2 novembre 2023
Corneilhan,Hérault
Venez assister au spectacle « Caramel et Cachichi » organisé dans le cadre du Festival « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles ».
Gratuit, sur réservation..
2023-11-02 15:00:00
1 Rue Jules Ferry
Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie
Come and see the « Caramel et Cachichi » show organized as part of the « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles » Festival.
Free, booking required.
Venga a ver el espectáculo « Caramel et Cachichi » dentro del Festival « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles ».
Gratis, previa reserva.
Besuchen Sie die Aufführung « Caramel et Cachichi », die im Rahmen des Festivals « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles » organisiert wird.
Kostenlos, mit Reservierung.
