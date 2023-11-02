FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – SPECTACLE « CARAMEL ET CACHICHI » 1 Rue Jules Ferry Corneilhan, 2 novembre 2023, Corneilhan.

Corneilhan,Hérault

Venez assister au spectacle « Caramel et Cachichi » organisé dans le cadre du Festival « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles ».

Gratuit, sur réservation..

2023-11-02 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-02 . .

1 Rue Jules Ferry

Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Come and see the « Caramel et Cachichi » show organized as part of the « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles » Festival.

Free, booking required.

Venga a ver el espectáculo « Caramel et Cachichi » dentro del Festival « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles ».

Gratis, previa reserva.

Besuchen Sie die Aufführung « Caramel et Cachichi », die im Rahmen des Festivals « Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles » organisiert wird.

Kostenlos, mit Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE