ATELIER DES PETITS GRAVEURS AU CHÂTEAU DE TERRE-NEUVE 1 Rue Jarnigande Fontenay-le-Comte, 25 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Initiation à la technique de la gravure à l’eau forte..

2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 12:00:00. .

1 Rue Jarnigande Château de Terre-Neuve

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Introduction to the technique of etching.

Introducción a la técnica del grabado.

Einführung in die Technik der Ätzradierung.

