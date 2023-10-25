ATELIER DES PETITS GRAVEURS AU CHÂTEAU DE TERRE-NEUVE 1 Rue Jarnigande Fontenay-le-Comte
Catégories d’Évènement:
ATELIER DES PETITS GRAVEURS AU CHÂTEAU DE TERRE-NEUVE 1 Rue Jarnigande Fontenay-le-Comte, 25 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
Initiation à la technique de la gravure à l’eau forte..
2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 12:00:00. .
1 Rue Jarnigande Château de Terre-Neuve
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Introduction to the technique of etching.
Introducción a la técnica del grabado.
Einführung in die Technik der Ätzradierung.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Vendée Expansion