LA NUIT DU DROIT 1 Rue Foch Montpellier, 4 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Le 4 octobre 2023, la Nuit du droit aura lieu à nouveau en métropole et dans les Outre-mer. Après une édition 2022 qui a remporté un vif succès avec 165 manifestations dans 114 villes, cet événement national revient grâce à la participation active et renouvelée d’un grand nombre d’institutions qui font vivre le Droit au quotidien..

2023-10-04 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-04 22:30:00. .

1 Rue Foch

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



On October 4, 2023, Law Night will once again take place in mainland France and its overseas territories. After a highly successful 2022 edition, with 165 events in 114 towns and cities, this national event is back, thanks to the active and renewed participation of a large number of institutions that bring Law to life on a daily basis.

El 4 de octubre de 2023, la Noche del Derecho volverá a celebrarse en Francia metropolitana y sus territorios de ultramar. Tras una edición 2022 de gran éxito, con 165 actos en 114 ciudades, este evento nacional regresa gracias a la participación activa y renovada de un gran número de instituciones que dan vida al Derecho a diario.

Am 4. Oktober 2023 wird die Nacht des Rechts erneut im französischen Mutterland und in den Überseegebieten stattfinden. Nach der erfolgreichen Ausgabe 2022 mit 165 Veranstaltungen in 114 Städten kehrt dieses nationale Ereignis dank der aktiven und erneuten Teilnahme zahlreicher Institutionen, die das Recht im Alltag leben lassen, zurück.

