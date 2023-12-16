The Shoeshiners Band 1 Rue Emile Tavan Aix-en-Provence, 16 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

C’est avec une énergie nouvelle et une passion dévorante, que The Shoeshiners Band emprunte le chemin de l’âge d’or du jazz. Leur swing festif et rythmé vous transporte dans un univers suspendu, hors du temps….

2023-12-16 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

1 Rue Emile Tavan Le Petit Duc

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Shoeshiners Band take the road back to the golden age of jazz with a new energy and a consuming passion. Their festive, rhythmic swing transports you into a suspended, timeless universe?

The Shoeshiners Band regresa a la edad de oro del jazz con una energía renovada y una pasión desbordante. Su swing festivo y rítmico te transporta a un universo suspendido y atemporal..

Die Shoeshiners Band hat sich mit neuer Energie und Leidenschaft auf den Weg in das goldene Zeitalter des Jazz gemacht. Ihr festlicher und rhythmischer Swing entführt Sie in eine schwebende, zeitlose Welt?

