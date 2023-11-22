Zikotempo – Recyclown 1 Rue Emile Tavan Aix-en-Provence, 22 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Partant du principe que tout est Son, embarquez dans une aventure comicÔmusicale ! Tout devient alors jonglerie sonore : Détournements d’objets du quotidien ou symphonie recyclée… jusqu’au corps tout entier !.

1 Rue Emile Tavan Le Petit Duc

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Based on the principle that everything is Sound, embark on a comicÔmusical adventure! Everything becomes a juggling act of sound, from the misappropriation of everyday objects to a recycled symphony, right down to the entire body!

Partiendo del principio de que todo es Sonido, ¡embárquese en una aventura cómico-musical! Todo se convierte en un malabarismo sonoro, desde la apropiación indebida de objetos cotidianos a una sinfonía reciclada, ¡hasta el cuerpo entero!

Ausgehend von dem Prinzip, dass alles Klang ist, begeben Sie sich auf ein musikalisch-komisches Abenteuer! Alles wird zu einer Klangjonglage: Verwendungen von Alltagsgegenständen oder recycelte Symphonie? bis hin zum ganzen Körper!

