Lecture avec Catherine 1 Rue Édouard Herriot Le Havre
Le Havre,Seine-Maritime
Catherine proposera une lecture par mois alternant des lectures pour les 4-6 ans (enfants de maternelle) et des lectures pour les 6-10 ans (enfants d’élémentaire).
De 4 à 6 ans
Durée: 1h.
Entrée libre sans réservation.
1 Rue Édouard Herriot Librairie les 400 coups
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Catherine will offer one reading a month, alternating readings for 4-6 year-olds (kindergarten children) and 6-10 year-olds (elementary school children).
Ages 4 to 6
Duration: 1 hour.
Free admission without reservation
Catherine ofrecerá una lectura al mes, alternando lecturas para niños de 4 a 6 años (niños de guardería) y lecturas para niños de 6 a 10 años (niños de primaria).
De 4 a 6 años
Duración: 1 hora.
Entrada gratuita sin reserva
Catherine wird eine Lesung pro Monat anbieten, wobei sich Lesungen für 4- bis 6-Jährige (Kindergartenkinder) und Lesungen für 6- bis 10-Jährige (Grundschulkinder) abwechseln.
Von 4 bis 6 Jahren
Dauer: 1 Stunde.
Freier Eintritt ohne Reservierung
