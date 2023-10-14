Lecture avec Catherine 1 Rue Édouard Herriot Le Havre, 14 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Catherine proposera une lecture par mois alternant des lectures pour les 4-6 ans (enfants de maternelle) et des lectures pour les 6-10 ans (enfants d’élémentaire).

De 4 à 6 ans

Durée: 1h.

Entrée libre sans réservation.

2023-10-14 10:30:00

1 Rue Édouard Herriot Librairie les 400 coups

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Catherine will offer one reading a month, alternating readings for 4-6 year-olds (kindergarten children) and 6-10 year-olds (elementary school children).

Ages 4 to 6

Duration: 1 hour.

Free admission without reservation

Catherine ofrecerá una lectura al mes, alternando lecturas para niños de 4 a 6 años (niños de guardería) y lecturas para niños de 6 a 10 años (niños de primaria).

De 4 a 6 años

Duración: 1 hora.

Entrada gratuita sin reserva

Catherine wird eine Lesung pro Monat anbieten, wobei sich Lesungen für 4- bis 6-Jährige (Kindergartenkinder) und Lesungen für 6- bis 10-Jährige (Grundschulkinder) abwechseln.

Von 4 bis 6 Jahren

Dauer: 1 Stunde.

Freier Eintritt ohne Reservierung

