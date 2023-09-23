Atelier : Coquillages imprimés 1 Rue Édouard Herriot Le Havre, 23 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Anaïde Fleg, relieure – brodeuse et Alaïs Raslain, artiste plasticienne sont en escale au Havre et nous ont proposé un atelier mêlant leurs arts et savoir-faire …

À la manière d’un herbier, ce stage propose la création d’un petit recueil tamponné et relié autour du coquillage.

Dans un premier temps, chaque enfant réalise son carnet en papier coloré. Puis, à partir d’images et de coquillages, chaque enfant dessine et grave son espèce sur un support linoléum souple. La gravure est ensuite montée sur un manche en bois, tamponnée et légendée dans le petit carnet.

L’atelier se conclut par un temps d’échange où chacun peut venir essayer les tampons des autres et constituer sa collection personnelle.

Chacun peut venir et apporter quelques coquillages glanés au bord de la plage pour le stage !

Pour les enfants à partir de 8 ans (adultes également bienvenus) – Durée : 3h.

Tarif : 45 €

Sur réservation par téléphone au 02 32 79 15 80 ou par mail à info@les400coups.fr.

2023-09-23 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-23 17:30:00. .

1 Rue Édouard Herriot Librairie Les 400 Coups

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Anaïde Fleg, bookbinder – embroiderer, and Alaïs Raslain, visual artist, are on a stopover in Le Havre and have proposed a workshop combining their arts and skills …

In the style of a herbarium, this workshop proposes the creation of a small collection stamped and bound around the shell.

First, each child creates a colored paper notebook. Then, using images and shells, each child draws and engraves his or her species on a flexible linoleum support. The engraving is then mounted on a wooden handle, stamped and captioned in the little notebook.

The workshop concludes with a time for sharing, during which everyone can try out each other?s stamps and build up their own personal collections.

Everyone is welcome to bring a few shells from the beach for the workshop!

For children aged 8 and over (adults also welcome) – Duration: 3h.

Price: 45 ?

Bookings by telephone on 02 32 79 15 80 or by e-mail at info@les400coups.fr

Anaïde Fleg, encuadernadora y bordadora, y Alaïs Raslain, artista plástica, están de escala en Le Havre y han organizado un taller que combina sus artes y oficios …

A modo de herbario, este taller consiste en la creación de una pequeña colección de conchas estampadas y encuadernadas.

En primer lugar, cada niño confecciona un cuaderno con papel de colores. A continuación, a partir de imágenes y conchas, cada niño dibuja y graba su especie en un soporte de linóleo flexible. A continuación, el grabado se monta en un mango de madera, se estampa y se subtitula en el pequeño cuaderno.

Al final del taller, hay tiempo para que todos prueben los sellos de los demás y formen sus colecciones personales.

Todo el mundo puede traer algunas conchas de la playa para el taller

Para niños a partir de 8 años (también para adultos) – Duración: 3 horas.

Precio: 45?

Reservas por teléfono en el 02 32 79 15 80 o por correo electrónico en info@les400coups.fr

Anaïde Fleg, Buchbinderin und Stickerin, und Alaïs Raslain, bildende Künstlerin, sind in Le Havre auf Zwischenstation und haben uns einen Workshop angeboten, in dem sie ihre Künste und ihr Know-how miteinander vermischen …

Wie in einem Herbarium wird in diesem Workshop eine kleine, gestempelte und gebundene Sammlung rund um die Muschel erstellt.

Zunächst gestaltet jedes Kind sein eigenes Heft aus farbigem Papier. Anschließend zeichnet jedes Kind anhand von Bildern und Muscheln seine Art und graviert sie in eine weiche Linoleumunterlage. Die Gravur wird dann auf einen Holzstiel montiert, gestempelt und in dem kleinen Heftchen beschriftet.

Der Workshop endet mit einem Austausch, bei dem jeder die Stempel der anderen ausprobieren und seine persönliche Sammlung zusammenstellen kann.

Jeder kann kommen und ein paar Muscheln mitbringen, die er am Strand gesammelt hat!

Für Kinder ab 8 Jahren (Erwachsene sind ebenfalls willkommen) – Dauer: 3 Stunden.

Preis: 45 ?

Mit Reservierung per Telefon unter 02 32 79 15 80 oder per E-Mail an info@les400coups.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche