COMPÉTITION DE GOLF CCCE 1 rue du Vieux Moulin Basse-Rentgen, 23 juillet 2023, Basse-Rentgen.

Basse-Rentgen,Moselle

Avis aux amateurs de golf et aux amoureux du swing ! vous êtes invités à participer à la compétition CCCE de golf. Au programme :

1ères séries : Strokeplay et autres séries Stableford

Pause restauration au trou n°10

Walking Dinner et remise des prix

Les index sup à 40 jouent 9 trous en fin de compétition.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-23 08:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 14:00:00. EUR.

1 rue du Vieux Moulin Golf de Preisch

Basse-Rentgen 57570 Moselle Grand Est



Golf lovers and swing enthusiasts are invited to take part in the CCCE golf competition. Program:

1st series: Strokeplay and other Stableford series

Refreshment break on hole 10

Walking Dinner and prize-giving ceremony

Index players over 40 play 9 holes at the end of the competition.

Los amantes del golf y los entusiastas del swing están invitados a participar en la competición de golf del CCCE. En el programa:

1ª serie: Strokeplay y otras series Stableford

Descanso en el hoyo 10

Cena a pie y entrega de premios

Los jugadores con un índice superior a 40 jugarán 9 hoyos al final de la competición.

Golfbegeisterte und Swing-Liebhaber aufgepasst! Sie sind herzlich eingeladen, am CCCE-Golfwettbewerb teilzunehmen. Auf dem Programm stehen:

erste Serien: Strokeplay und weitere Serien Stableford

Essenspause an Loch 10

Walking Dinner und Preisverleihung

Die Indexwerte über 40 spielen 9 Löcher am Ende des Wettbewerbs.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-16 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS