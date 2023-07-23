COMPÉTITION DE GOLF CCCE 1 rue du Vieux Moulin Basse-Rentgen
COMPÉTITION DE GOLF CCCE 1 rue du Vieux Moulin Basse-Rentgen, 23 juillet 2023, Basse-Rentgen.
Basse-Rentgen,Moselle
Avis aux amateurs de golf et aux amoureux du swing ! vous êtes invités à participer à la compétition CCCE de golf. Au programme :
1ères séries : Strokeplay et autres séries Stableford
Pause restauration au trou n°10
Walking Dinner et remise des prix
Les index sup à 40 jouent 9 trous en fin de compétition.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-07-23 08:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 14:00:00. EUR.
1 rue du Vieux Moulin Golf de Preisch
Basse-Rentgen 57570 Moselle Grand Est
Golf lovers and swing enthusiasts are invited to take part in the CCCE golf competition. Program:
1st series: Strokeplay and other Stableford series
Refreshment break on hole 10
Walking Dinner and prize-giving ceremony
Index players over 40 play 9 holes at the end of the competition.
Los amantes del golf y los entusiastas del swing están invitados a participar en la competición de golf del CCCE. En el programa:
1ª serie: Strokeplay y otras series Stableford
Descanso en el hoyo 10
Cena a pie y entrega de premios
Los jugadores con un índice superior a 40 jugarán 9 hoyos al final de la competición.
Golfbegeisterte und Swing-Liebhaber aufgepasst! Sie sind herzlich eingeladen, am CCCE-Golfwettbewerb teilzunehmen. Auf dem Programm stehen:
erste Serien: Strokeplay und weitere Serien Stableford
Essenspause an Loch 10
Walking Dinner und Preisverleihung
Die Indexwerte über 40 spielen 9 Löcher am Ende des Wettbewerbs.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-16 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS