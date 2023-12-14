Concert : Métal 1 Rue du Tabac Sélestat, 14 décembre 2023, Sélestat.

Sélestat,Bas-Rhin

Plongez dans l’intensité du métal avec Beyond The Void, Toward The Throne et Warfaith (thrash métal). Petite restauration et buvette sur place.

2023-12-14 fin : 2023-12-14 . EUR.

1 Rue du Tabac

Sélestat 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Dive into the intensity of metal with Beyond The Void, Toward The Throne and Warfaith (thrash metal). Snacks and refreshments on site

Sumérgete en la intensidad del metal con Beyond The Void, Toward The Throne y Warfaith (thrash metal). Aperitivos y refrescos in situ

Tauchen Sie ein in die Intensität des Metal mit Beyond The Void, Toward The Throne und Warfaith (Thrash Metal). Kleine Snacks und Getränke vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Sélestat Haut-Koenigsbourg Tourisme