Almataha – Cie Zahrbat 1 rue du stade Bischwiller, 17 février 2024, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Alliant danse hip hop, théâtre d’objets et marionnette, « Almataha » nous plonge dans un décor épuré de papier kraft duquel apparaît Shorty, petit bonhomme de papier que manipulent avec finesse et précision trois danseurs. Plongé dans un profond rêve, Shorty va découvrir un univers inspiré des figures mythologiques et du parcours labyrinthique d’Icare face au puissant Minotaure..

2024-02-17 fin : 2024-02-17 17:50:00. EUR.

1 rue du stade

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Combining hip-hop dance, object theater and puppetry, « Almataha » plunges us into a refined kraft paper set from which emerges Shorty, a little paper man manipulated with finesse and precision by three dancers. Plunged into a deep dream, Shorty discovers a universe inspired by mythological figures and the labyrinthine journey of Icarus as he confronts the mighty Minotaur.

Combinando danza hip hop, teatro de objetos y marionetas, « Almataha » nos sumerge en un decorado de puro papel kraft del que emerge Shorty, un hombrecillo de papel manipulado con delicadeza y precisión por tres bailarines. Sumergido en un profundo sueño, Shorty descubre un mundo inspirado en figuras mitológicas y en el laberíntico viaje de Ícaro cuando se enfrenta al poderoso Minotauro.

Almataha » verbindet Hip-Hop-Tanz, Objekttheater und Marionetten und versetzt uns in ein schlichtes Dekor aus Kraftpapier, aus dem Shorty erscheint, ein kleines Papiermännchen, das von drei Tänzern mit Feingefühl und Präzision bewegt wird. In einen tiefen Traum versetzt, entdeckt Shorty eine Welt, die von mythologischen Figuren und dem labyrinthischen Weg des Ikarus im Angesicht des mächtigen Minotaurus inspiriert ist.

