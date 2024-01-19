Thomas VDB – S’acclimate à Bischwiller 1 rue du stade Bischwiller, 19 janvier 2024, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Officiant plusieurs saisons aux côtés d’Alex Vizorek, Guillaume Meurice et Charline Vanhoenacker dans l’émission de France Inter « C’est encore nous », Thomas VDB est le plus rock des humoristes..

2024-01-19

1 rue du stade

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Working for several seasons alongside Alex Vizorek, Guillaume Meurice and Charline Vanhoenacker on France Inter?s « C?est encore nous », Thomas VDB is the rockiest of comedians.

Trabajando durante varias temporadas junto a Alex Vizorek, Guillaume Meurice y Charline Vanhoenacker en el programa « C’est encore nous » de France Inter, Thomas VDB es el más rockero de los cómicos.

Thomas VDB, der mehrere Saisons lang an der Seite von Alex Vizorek, Guillaume Meurice und Charline Vanhoenacker in der France-Inter-Sendung « C?est encore nous » auftrat, ist der rockigste aller Humoristen.

