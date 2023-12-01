Bernard Mabille – Miraculé ! à Bischwiller 1 rue du stade Bischwiller, 1 décembre 2023, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

De Mitterrand à Macron, il a survécu à tout ! L’humoriste et ancien journaliste Bernard Mabille revient à la MAC avec « Miraculé ! », un spectacle qui navigue entre one-man-show et stand-up..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 21:20:00. EUR.

1 rue du stade

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



From Mitterrand to Macron, he’s survived it all! Comedian and former journalist Bernard Mabille returns to the MAC with « Miraculé! », a show that veers between one-man-show and stand-up.

De Mitterrand a Macron, ¡ha sobrevivido a todo! El humorista y ex periodista Bernard Mabille vuelve al MAC con Miraculé, un espectáculo que oscila entre el unipersonal y el stand-up.

Von Mitterrand bis Macron, er hat alles überlebt! Der Komiker und ehemalige Journalist Bernard Mabille kehrt mit « Miraculé! », einer Show, die sich zwischen Ein-Mann-Show und Stand-up bewegt, an die MAC zurück.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Maison de la Culture de Bischwiller