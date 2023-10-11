Concert de Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom 1 rue du stade Bischwiller, 11 octobre 2023, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Jouant régulièrement en duo, Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom se retrouveront sur la scène de la MAC pour offrir une ouverture prestigieuse à la deuxième édition du festival VIBRATION(S) en jouant des sonates pour violon et piano de Mozart, Beethoven et Strauss..

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 21:00:00. EUR.

1 rue du stade

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Regular duos, Renaud Capuçon and Guillaume Bellom will join forces on the MAC stage to offer a prestigious opening to the second edition of the VIBRATION(S) festival, playing sonatas for violin and piano by Mozart, Beethoven and Strauss.

Renaud Capuçon y Guillaume Bellom, que actúan regularmente a dúo, unirán sus fuerzas en el escenario del MAC para ofrecer una prestigiosa apertura de la segunda edición del festival VIBRATION(S), interpretando sonatas para violín y piano de Mozart, Beethoven y Strauss.

Renaud Capuçon und Guillaume Bellom, die regelmäßig als Duo auftreten, werden sich auf der Bühne der MAC treffen, um der zweiten Ausgabe des Festivals VIBRATION(S) mit Sonaten für Violine und Klavier von Mozart, Beethoven und Strauss eine prestigeträchtige Eröffnung zu bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Maison de la Culture de Bischwiller