Ateliers créatifs 1 rue du Proscrit Billard Saint-Léon, 23 octobre 2023, Saint-Léon.

Saint-Léon,Allier

lundi 23 : Fabrique un porte-photo à ton initiale!

mardi 24 : Petits bricolages d’automne

mercredi 25 : Amuse toi à créer ton monstre rigolo

jeudi 26 : Viens peindre ton tableau d’Halloween.

2023-10-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-26 12:00:00. EUR.

1 rue du Proscrit Billard

Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



monday 23: Make a photo holder with your initial!

tuesday 24: Autumn crafts

wednesday 25: Create your own funny monster

thursday 26: Paint your own Halloween picture

lunes 23: ¡Haz un portafotos con tu inicial!

martes 24 : Manualidades de otoño

miércoles 25 : ¡Diviértete creando tu propio monstruo divertido!

jueves 26 : Ven a pintar tu cuadro de Halloween

montag, 23.: Bastele einen Bilderrahmen mit deinem Anfangsbuchstaben!

dienstag 24: Kleine Herbstbasteleien

mittwoch 25: Bastele dein lustiges Monster!

donnerstag, 26.: Male dein Halloweenbild!

