Ateliers créatifs 1 rue du Proscrit Billard Saint-Léon
Ateliers créatifs 1 rue du Proscrit Billard Saint-Léon, 23 octobre 2023, Saint-Léon.
Saint-Léon,Allier
lundi 23 : Fabrique un porte-photo à ton initiale!
mardi 24 : Petits bricolages d’automne
mercredi 25 : Amuse toi à créer ton monstre rigolo
jeudi 26 : Viens peindre ton tableau d’Halloween.
2023-10-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-26 12:00:00. EUR.
1 rue du Proscrit Billard
Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
monday 23: Make a photo holder with your initial!
tuesday 24: Autumn crafts
wednesday 25: Create your own funny monster
thursday 26: Paint your own Halloween picture
lunes 23: ¡Haz un portafotos con tu inicial!
martes 24 : Manualidades de otoño
miércoles 25 : ¡Diviértete creando tu propio monstruo divertido!
jueves 26 : Ven a pintar tu cuadro de Halloween
montag, 23.: Bastele einen Bilderrahmen mit deinem Anfangsbuchstaben!
dienstag 24: Kleine Herbstbasteleien
mittwoch 25: Bastele dein lustiges Monster!
donnerstag, 26.: Male dein Halloweenbild!
