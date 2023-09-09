TOURNOI OPEN : BILLARD 3-BANDES 1 rue du Palais de Justice Saint-Mihiel, 9 septembre 2023, Saint-Mihiel.

Saint-Mihiel,Meuse

7e édition proposée par le Billard-Club de Saint-Mihiel.

Trente-deux joueurs inscrits de toute la France (et la Belgique) s’affrontent sur deux jours au 3-bandes sur distance adaptée au niveau du joueur. Le 3-Bandes, discipline reconnue haut-niveau par le ministère des Sports.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-10 . EUR.

1 rue du Palais de Justice Salle Jean Mathieu, au 1er étage

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



7th edition proposed by the Saint-Mihiel Billard-Club.

Thirty-two registered players from all over France (and Belgium) will compete over two days in 3-cushion, with distances adapted to the player’s level. 3-Cushion is a discipline recognized by the French Ministry of Sports as a high-level sport.

7ª edición organizada por el Billard Club de Saint-Mihiel.

Treinta y dos jugadores inscritos procedentes de toda Francia (y Bélgica) competirán durante dos días en partidos de 3-cushion sobre una distancia adaptada al nivel del jugador. El 3-Cushion es una disciplina reconocida por el Ministerio de Deportes francés como de alto nivel.

7. Ausgabe, die vom Billard-Club Saint-Mihiel angeboten wird.

Zweiunddreißig angemeldete Spieler aus ganz Frankreich (und Belgien) treten zwei Tage lang im Dreiband auf einer dem Niveau des Spielers angepassten Distanz gegeneinander an. Dreiband ist eine Disziplin, die vom Sportministerium als hochrangig anerkannt wird.

